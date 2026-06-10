It’s finally time: the FIFA World Cup is in Vancouver. As the city gears up to celebrate the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver is here to channel all that exciting energy into a giant party from June 11 to July 19.

For Vancouver’s official FIFA Fan Festival, we cover everything you need to know before heading to the celebration. No matter what day you go, whether that be a major match day or otherwise, these are all the things you should keep in mind.

FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

The FIFA Fan Festival is a place for fans to gather, check out massive watch parties, enjoy live concerts, and experience a variety of other entertainment— all for free.

“A free, accessible Festival for all, from families to devoted football fans,” writes FIFA Vancouver on its website. “Experience FIFA World Cup™ matches live on screens across the site, then keep the celebration going with live music and entertainment from Canadian and global artists throughout the grounds. Set within the historic PNE Grounds at Hastings Park, the FIFA Fan Festival™ Vancouver immerses you in football activations, elevated food and beverage offerings, and interactive experiences from commercial partners.”

There are a variety of areas located throughout the venue, including food spots, watch party sections, as well as the Amphitheatre itself. The new Amphitheatre has a 10,000-person capacity, offering the ultimate open-air watching experience, whether that’s for catching the beautiful game or a concert. The venue is fairly large, so be sure to wear a comfortable pair of walking shoes if you plan on being there the whole day!

Transit

But before we get into the major details about the Festival, the first part of the party is actually getting there. It’s generally recommended that fans take transit, as opposed to driving to the venue. Not only will traffic be potentially congested (especially on big match days), but there are also numerous road closures around Vancouver that will block off certain areas. This includes:

Pacific Boulevard – Smithe Street to Carrall Street

Cambie Street Bridge – Northbound Off-Ramp to Pacific Boulevard Eastbound

Other roads will also be closed on game days:

Notably, Granville Street (Georgia Street to Davie Street) will be closed to vehicle traffic for the Granville Street Pedestrian Zone from June 8 to July 26.

It’s best to take transit if you can. TransLink will be adding over 12,000 additional bus services hours throughout the World Cup, which includes things like extra service routes serving the FIFA Fan Festival to the PNE. There will also be a dedicated shuttle that connects the PNE to the SkyTrain on the Expo and Millennium lines.

Food and Drinks

Vancouver is known for its lively and vibrant food scene, and the FIFA Fan Festival is looking to reflect that. There are multiple areas throughout the venue that will offer all different kinds of bites and drinks, with each spot inspired by a part of B.C.

The Vineyard: This is where to go if you love the relaxed vibes of B.C.’s Okanagan Valley. There will be open-air patio seating and plenty of greenery to match that natural look.

The Neighbourhood: Bringing the energy, The Neighbourhood is inspired by Vancouver’s street festivals and night markets. This is where to go if you want a diverse, eclectic mix of local restaurants for that community atmosphere.

The Campground: It’s not B.C. without a hike and a night spent under the stars. The Campground offers an outdoorsy feel to go along with the province’s beautiful parks. Think BBQ favourites and cool, crisp beverages.

The Backyard: Perfect for families, The Backyard is a relaxed area surrounded by open green space and picnic seating. There’s also activities for kids and tons of spots for adults to kick back and unwind.

Of course, there will also be food trucks located across two key areas of the Festival site, featuring 30+ vendors from across B.C. Here’s a look at some of them:

Lee’s Donuts

Dos Amigos

Taco Nori

REEL Mac and Cheese

The Mad Greek

Mr. Shawarma

Aloha Poke

Macondo Colombian Cuisine

Mahshiko

Turkish Street Kitchen

Rumble Fish

Tochi Dessert

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Jamaican Mi Juicy

Playground Activities

You can catch football activations throughout the site, with them all being family-friendly. Whether you want to test out your football skills or get creative, here’s what you can expect:

Robokeeper: Test your shot against a lightning-fast robotic goalkeeper.

Paintillio: Jump into a giant paint-by-number mural and add your own touch.

Subsoccer: Enjoy Subsoccer in The Backyard while you snack, sip, and watch the match.

Skee-Ball: Kick off the day with a game of football Skee-Ball.

Skills Showcase: Fans of all ages are invited to take part in the action at the Soccer Skills Showcase Stage, where incredible football talent takes centre stage.

Airbrush Tattoo Studio: Take your matchday look to the next level with a custom temporary airbrush tattoo.

Live Entertainment

The Festival is slated to have tons of performances across the 28-day celebration. There’s a mixture of free and ticketed experiences for fans to enjoy, so depending on which artists you want to check out, you might want to think about grabbing a ticket!

As for the free performances, you’ll be able to catch them at the Park Stage. There will be a wide range of music featured at the shows, including rock, pop, indie, jazz, hip-hop, electronic, Latin, roots and global music, as well as Indigenous artists. Here’s a look at some of the Park Stage’s headliners:

Alex Cuba

Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts

Blues Traveler

Calema

Dear Rouge

Faber Drive

Ibrahim Maalouf

Kardinal Offishall

Murda Beatz

Nova Twins

Sam Roberts Band

Skip Marley

The Sheepdogs

But if you’ve got a ticket, you can catch these premium acts for the Amphitheatre programming:

Mötley Crüe with guests Finger Eleven and Toque (July 12)

Kx5 (Kaskade and Deadmau5) (July 17)

Alan Doyle

Bob Moses (Live)

Chromeo (Live)

Down With Webster

Jade Eagleson

Johnny Reid

Metric

Shakey Graves

Simple Plan

The Dead South

The Glorious Sons

Thievery Corporation

Ziggy Marley

Arkells

Cameron Whitcomb

Dallas Smith

Flo Rida

John Butler with Band

Kaytranada

Our Lady Peace

Shawn Desman

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

The Funk Hunters

The Revivalists

Walk off The Earth

Free Experiences vs Ticketed

Depending on what you’re looking for, you might want to grab a ticket for the day your favourite artist is playing at the Amphitheatre, or if you favourite team is playing on the big screen that day.

Ticket prices are dependent on the day you’re going, as well as the type. There are General Admission Lawn tickets that place you in an open-air section. It comes with “multiple vantage points” to catch the action on the stage, and nearby food and beverage options. Space there is first-come, first-served with no fixed seating.

On the other hand, reserved seats get you exactly that: reserved seats. You’re located in a prime section for stage viewing, and will be served directly by roaming hawkers.

Ticket prices generally range from approximately $40 to $115. Again, this is all dependent on the day you go, and which ticket you’re choosing.

But no matter how you plan on celebrating, the FIFA Fan Festival is here to make the World Cup an even more special experience for visitors and locals alike.