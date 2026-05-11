The FIFA World Cup is almost here, and all of Vancouver is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors to the city. It’s important to know what’s what when match day madness finally arrives, so FIFA has launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign to make sure everyone is prepared.

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Know Before You Go: FIFA World Cup in Vancouver

A major part of FIFA’s Know Before You Go campaign is encouraging people to take transit where possible. It’s a fact of life that Vancouver’s traffic is heavy on a good day, so the World Cup is expected to make it even heavier with its influx of visitors.

“Vancouver is an accessible, active and public transit-friendly city. The best way to get around to FIFA World Cup 2026™ events and other destinations is to take public transit, walk, bike and roll,” writes the Vancouver FIFA World Cup website. “During the tournament, public transportation will be in high use across Vancouver.”

TransLink is adding over 12,000 additional bus service hours throughout the World Cup. This includes things like extra service on routes serving the FIFA Fan Festival at the PNE, as well as a dedicated shuttle connecting the PNE to SkyTrain on the Expo and Millennium lines.

Certain streets will also be closed during the tournament. Most notably, Granville Street will be turned into a pedestrian zone, and Pacific Boulevard. Other places like Terry Fox Plaza, Beatty Street, and the area just outside of BC Place will similarly be turned into pedestrian zones, although only on match days.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) will be bringing in resources from all over the Lower Mainland to assist in during the World Cup. The RCMP, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Delta Police Department, Calgary Police Services, and Edmonton Police Service will all be lending a hand.

For more information, check out the Vancouver FIFA World Cup website.