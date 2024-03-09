604 Now
This Kid-Friendly Hike Leads You To One Of BC’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls

By

myra falls

Photo: ellentakespictures / IG

The family that hikes together stays together. Hit the trails and explore the great outdoors at Lower Myra Falls in the serene Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park.

It’s a short and easy family-friendly hike that leads to one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the province.

The trail runs 1.5 kms long and takes about 45 minutes to complete. It reaches 308 metres at its highest point.

It’s also lined with lush Douglas fir, western red cedar, hemlock and grand fir trees so it’s the perfect place for forest bathing.

Once you arrive at the falls, you’ll be treated to its pristine impossibly-blue waters. It also gives you a great vantage point to take in views of Buttle Lake, further down the falls.

 

Lower Myra Falls

Where: Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park, Campbell River

Address: Comox-Strathcona D, BC

