TransLink Riders Are Getting Free Premium Transit App Access

TransLink has recently unveiled that it’s partnering up with Transit app to “provide a more personalized transit experience with enhanced service alerts and tailored trip-planning tools.”

As part of the agreement, TransLink will also be giving all Metro Vancouver users Transit Royale, which is Transit app’s premium tier. If you’re a transit rider, then you’ll get access to all the highest tier tools on Transit app with an array of enhanced services.

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TransLink’s New Trip-Planning App

In an announcement from Transit, they say that the partnership is “one of several perks coming to Van now that Transit has been named TransLink’s recommended trip-planning app for the next five years — just in time for summer (and a certain sports tournament, we hear).”

“If you’re one of the 300,000+ people in Metro Vancouver who already use Transit each month for your commute to work, school, the beach or mountains, you’ll now have access to more ETAs, schedules, trip planning options, and other glorious Transit fixins.”

Transit Royale gets users:

Unlimited departure schedules

Additional trip-planning options

App customization

Personalized GO leaderboard avatar

Early access to new features

Additional icons

The partnership will also allow TransLink to easily communicate key service messages through the Transit app, such as schedule changes, disruptions, and events.

“Our partnership with Transit app will give riders better real-time information, more personalized tools, and more confidence getting around during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Vancouver,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn. “With Transit Royale now available for free, customers will have more ways to plan their trips during one of the busiest moments our region has ever hosted, and those benefits will continue long after the final match.”