Richmond Art Market – Summer 2026 Edition

A Celebration of Local Creativity, Community, and the Uplifting Spirit of Summer!

Lipont Gallery & Affordable Open Art are proud to announce the Richmond Art Market – Summer 2026 Edition, taking place from August 14 – 16.

As we soak up the uplifting sunshine of late August, this three-day market offers the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family for a joyful celebration before the busy school year begins.

This recurring cultural event is designed to showcase Richmond’s vibrant creative community. Co-presented with Affordable Open Art, the event brings together over 35 local artists, makers, and creative studios, transforming Lipont Place into a bustling art marketplace filled with affordable, high-quality crafts, and original artworks.

In partnership with Tourism Richmond, the Summer 2026 Edition marks the continuation of an initiative to develop Richmond’s creative district into a destination for arts, culture, and community engagement. With Lipont Place serving as a hub, the Market welcomes diverse audiences, from art lovers seeking fresh inspiration to families looking for a meaningful and fun experience to wrap up their summer break.

The Richmond Art Market highlights the wide-ranging creativity of local artists, offering everything from ceramics, illustrations, and small original artworks to handmade crafts, jewelry, stationery, apparel, and more—perfect for finding unique back-to-school accessories or refreshing your home for the new season. In addition, attendees will enjoy the opportunity to meet the creators behind the work.

This event not only celebrates the radiant, uplifting spirit of the summer season but reinforces Richmond’s position as a growing centre for arts and culture. It is a fantastic way to support local businesses, amplify artistic voices, and inspire new connections across the community before the school bells ring.

Market Highlights:

Affordable Local Art: Handmade goods and artworks from over 35 B.C.-based creators.

Handmade goods and artworks from over 35 B.C.-based creators. Diverse Mediums: A wide range of artistic expressions, including pottery, painting, prints, handmade accessories, and design objects.

A wide range of artistic expressions, including pottery, painting, prints, handmade accessories, and design objects. Expansive Venue: Lipont Place serves as the central artist hub, featuring 5,000 sq. ft. of open exhibition and vendor space.

Lipont Place serves as the central artist hub, featuring 5,000 sq. ft. of open exhibition and vendor space. Highly Accessible: Optional-donation entry, free parking, and steps away from public transit, ensuring accessibility for all visitors.

EVENT DETAILS

📅 Date & Times:

Friday, August 14, 5PM – 8PM

Saturday, August 15, 11AM – 6PM

Sunday, August 16, 11AM – 6PM

📍 Location: Lipont Place, 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC (Conveniently located right across from the Aberdeen Station!)

🎟️ Admission: Free, optional donation encouraged

More Info: