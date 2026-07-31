West Van Card Show at UBC

More Than a Card Show. Welcome to the Family.

The West Van Card Show returns to UBC on August 2nd for another exciting day celebrating the hobby and the community that brings it to life.

With more than 80 vendors under one roof, collectors from across British Columbia and beyond will gather to buy, sell, trade, and discover everything from today’s hottest releases to rare vintage collectibles. Whether you’re a lifelong collector or attending your very first card show, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere built around a shared passion for the hobby.

Every West Van Card Show offers something new. Fresh inventory, new vendors, exciting finds, and countless opportunities to connect with fellow collectors make each event a unique experience. It’s more than just a marketplace—it’s where friendships are made, collections grow, and the community comes together.

Featuring

80+ vendor tables

Pokémon

One Piece

Magic: The Gathering

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Lorcana

Riftbound

Buying, Selling & Trading

Rare and Modern Collectibles

Whether you’re searching for your next grail card, completing a favourite set, or simply looking to enjoy an unforgettable day surrounded by fellow collectors, the West Van Card Show is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Please note that tickets are sold a the door only.

$10 cash

$11 debit or credit

Kids 7 & under FREE when accompanied by an adult

For upcoming events and vendor information, visit westvancardshow.com or follow @westvancardshow on Instagram.

EVENT DETAILS

📅 Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026 from 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM

📍 Location: UBC – Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, 6133 University Blvd., Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: West Van Card Show UBC