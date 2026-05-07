Celebrate the world’s biggest game in Vancouver with family-friendly activities and sights throughout the Park.

As Vancouver takes centre stage during the world’s biggest soccer tournament, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is lacing up its boots and joining in the celebration. From June 6 to July 19, the quintessential outdoor destination will come alive with Canyon Kick-Off, an immersive, soccer-themed experience that blends nature and the beautiful game into the perfect match.

Canyon Kick-Off

Canyon Kick-Off brings the pitch to the heart of the Park. Beneath the iconic bridge, country flags representing all eight nations competing in Vancouver are suspended alongside a giant 10-foot soccer ball, creating a striking visual across the canyon. Take in the sights and heights of the West Coast rainforest with its hat-trick of attractions – Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk and the iconic Suspension Bridge. Around every turn, interactive soccer-themed activations, photo opportunities, and family-friendly activities invite guests to play, explore and celebrate, no matter who they’re cheering for.

A few world-class things to look out for at Canyon Kick-Off:

Park-wide fan celebration: Celebrate the spirit of the game with a full lineup of immersive soccer-themed activations and activities throughout the Park. As guests explore, vibrant country colours weave through the Park,bringing a burst of global energy while celebrating the eight nations competing in Vancouver.

Celebrate the spirit of the game with a full lineup of immersive soccer-themed activations and activities throughout the Park. As guests explore, vibrant country colours weave through the Park,bringing a burst of global energy while celebrating the eight nations competing in Vancouver. Photo-ready moments: Guests can capture the moment at custom photo backdrops, including a “LOVE the beautiful game” installation. Strike a pose at a signature soccer ball feature at the Park’s entrance. Playful pop-up moments and themed touchpoints bring the energy of soccer to life.

Guests can capture the moment at custom photo backdrops, including a “LOVE the beautiful game” installation. Strike a pose at a signature soccer ball feature at the Park’s entrance. Playful pop-up moments and themed touchpoints bring the energy of soccer to life. Interactive family experiences: Interactive family fun is around every corner! Jump into friendly competition with foosball and soccer cornhole and take on the Park’s official Rainforest Explorer sticker album challenge.

Score One for Your Tastebuds

The Cliff House Restaurant is bringing the flavour of the games to the table, with a globally inspired feature menu celebrating the cuisines of all eight competing nations. No passport required.

Australia: Tim Tam Caramel Ice Cream Pie

Belgium: Moules Frites

Canada: Caesar topped with Maple Caramelized Bacon

Egypt: Baba Ganoush

New Zealand: Sauvignon Blanc

Qatar: Karak Chai

Switzerland: Alpine Mac & Cheese with gherkins, onion and Bauschpek

Turkey: Pistachio Kataifi with Caykur Black Tea

How to Score Your Visit

Park Hours: The Park will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with guests welcome to stay up to one hour after closing.

Book Your Tickets in Advance: Tickets are on sale now at capbridge.com. Availability is limited during peak times and visits are scheduled in one-hour arrival windows.

Free Shuttle: Complimentary shuttle service runs to and from Canada Place. Check out www.capbridge.com/shuttle-schedule for the schedule.

Claim Your Annual Pass: If you’re a British Columbia resident, buy a regular one-day admission ticket and get your BC Residents Annual Pass for free. Simply visit the Exit & Info building on your way out. Already a passholder? Pre-book your visit early — time slots fill quickly.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.capbridge.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 6 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Canyon Kick-Off at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park