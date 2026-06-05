Health Canada has issued a serious recall for a brand of shampoo and conditioner that was exclusively sold in Costco Canada warehouses. Consumers are being advised to “immediately stop using the recalled product,” as well as how they can obtain a refund.

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Shampoo and Conditioner Recall at Costco Canada

The recall concerns Renpure Tea Tree & Rosemary Scalp Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner. The products come in green and white bottles. They contain a clear and white liquid, and were sold as a set of 2 x 946ml bottles.

The affected products were exclusively retailed through Costco Canada with the item number 8434044 and affected lot codes 2603C065 and 2604C06. The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the shampoo bottle.

Health Canada notes that the affected products are being recalled due to “elevated microbial levels including aerobic bacteria count, yeast/mold count and Burkholderia cepacia complex.” These microbial hazards may cause irritation and sensitivity to the user.

“People with certain health problems including weakened immune systems or chronic lung disease may be more susceptible to infections from B. cepacia. Yeast can cause fungal infections in individuals whose skin and/or immune system is compromised.”

There have been no reports of incident or injuries in Canada as of June 3, 2026.

Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using the recalled product.” To obtain a refund, consumers can bring the affected products to Costco Wholesale Canada.

For more information, visit the recall notice here.