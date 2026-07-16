Health Canada Recalls Toaster Ovens Sold Across The Country

Published on Thursday by Health Canada, a brand of popular toaster ovens are under recall due to electrical hazards. If you own the affected product, then you are being advised to “immediately stop using” it and follow the next steps.

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Toaster Oven Recall in Canada

According to the recall, the affected product involves the Panasonic Flashxpress Toaster Oven with model numbers NB-G205S (Canadian Model) and NB-G200SVA (U.S. Model). The products have a stainless steel trim and use double infrared heat technology to cook the food. You can find the model number on the back of the toaster oven on the product label.

The issue stems from the power cord insulation. Reportedly, it may be insufficient due to a protective fiberglass sleeve not covering it adequately, leading to an electrical shock hazard for customers.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of June 15, 2026. In the U.S., the company has received 5 reports of circuit breaker tripping incidents involving the U.S. model, but no incidents of shock or fire and no injury reports.

Consumers are asked to “immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to Panasonic Canada Inc. for a refund.”

You can contact Panasonic Canada Inc. by telephone at 1-888-422-6296, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday with service provided in English and French for more information, or visit the company website.