Princess Cruises’ Cyber Summer Sale is here, which means now’s the best time to book some sailings and get away from it all on the open sea. Whether you’re looking for an Alaskan vacation or a trip along historic shores, you’ll be able to save up to 40% on bookings and even bring guests for free!

But you’ll have to hurry: this sale won’t last forever!

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Princess Cruises: Cyber Summer Sale Deals

If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of Vancouver, here it is. Princess Cruises is offering tons of deals, including the chance to save up to $300 in instant savings, depending on your stateroom and how many days you stay.

The longer you stay, and the nicer your stateroom, the more you can save. Even if you’re only staying for 2-5 days in an Inside stateroom, you can still save an easy $50! And if you go all the way with an 18+ day-long vacation in either a Mini or Full Suite, you can save $600.

Not only that, but you can also get major savings on the rest of the cruise’s cost. Alaskan cruises are down from $1,370 per person to just $628; and Caribbean cruises have dropped from $1,490 per person to a mere $546.

Add onto the fact that a bunch of these cruises are also offering free 3rd and 4th guests, and you’re set for an awesome family or friend vacation.

The Cyber Summer Sale offers are valid on bookings made from July 15, 2026 to August 31, 2026. Be sure to book your trip while you can, so you can save big and sail away!