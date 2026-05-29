Public Disco is hitting a major milestone in 2026 as it celebrates 10 amazing years of turning Vancouver’s streets, plazas, and public spaces into massive dance floors, highlighting both local and international talent in the underground electronic music scene.

This summer is bringing four awesome outdoor summer block parties, presented by Olé Cocktail Co. If you’re a Public Disco regular, then welcome back! And if this is your first year joining the party, then you’re in for a fun summer!

Public Disco 2026 Summer Block Parties

This year’s summer block parties include two free, all-ages events and two 19+ ticketed events with international headliners. Each event completely transforms the urban environments, laneways, plazas and streets into vibrant spaces perfect for dancing, and bringing good vibes all throughout the day. There’s food trucks, art installations, bars, and nonstop tunes– whether you like house, disco, techno, or Latinx music, everyone will have something to groove to.

The first party from the series will be the Block Party on Granville Island. This all-ages, two-day event is among one of the biggest free underground electronic music parties in all of Vancouver. Each day, you’ll be able to check out fully-licensed pop-up bars, go-go dancers, kids activities, and more . As the opening party, the Block Party on Granville Island is a must-visit for everyone.

Whether you’re here to party late into the night or hit the family-friendly dance floors, Public Disco has you covered with plenty of variety in their events.

Here’s what you can expect:

Public Disco Block Party: Granville Island — Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6 (Free, All Ages) Starting off the summer at Granville Island, Public Disco is hosting a free, all-ages two-day block party. Day one is dedicated to Salsa, Dembow, Guaracha, and styles of Latinx electronic music, curated by Brendocha. Day two is celebrating disco and house music’s roots with a lineup curated by 2flowers. Expect pop-up bars, food trucks, and kids’ activities.

Public Disco Block Party: City Centre Artist Lodge — Saturday, July 18 (19+, Ticketed) Public Disco is returning to one of its favourite venues for a 19+ ticketed block party. Surrounded by murals and mountains, the City Centre Artist Lodge is transforming into a huge dance floor, featuring co-headliners Musclecars (NYC) and DJ Heather (CHI) alongside local DJs Luke McKeehan and Lerma.

Public Disco Block Party: Pride — Saturday, August 1 (19+, Ticketed) Public Disco’s beloved Pride Block Party is back. This year’s lineup brings headliners Colored Craig (LA) and CarrieOnDisco (SF), plus Phillippe (TO), Overland, and Softieshan, with go-go dancers curated by Gago 007 and a new Street Stage Takeover by local crew TeXture. The event is curated by local artists Jesse Walker and DJ dood.

Public Disco Block Party: Downtown — Saturday, August 29 (Free, All Ages) Wrapping up the summer, Public Disco is bringing the excitement downtown with its free, all-ages, All Vinyl Block Party. Located at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, you’ll be able to check out vinyl DJs curated by Dairy Free , pop-up bars, a record sale, vintage market by Granville Flea, food truck, and kids’ activities.



Celebrating 10 Years

Since Public Disco is celebrating such a momentous occasion, it’ll be launching a limited-edition merch collection! You can get some of your own at the Public Disco Pop-Up Shop at the Granville Island Block Party on June 5 and 6.

And on how it feels to be celebrating a decade of turning Vancouver into a summer dance floor? Public Disco’s Executive Director, Nickolas Collinet, said,

“We are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Public Disco. Over the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of transforming Vancouver’s urban spaces into vibrant dance floors, and none of it would be possible without the incredible community that has grown around our events. This summer’s Block Parties are for everyone. Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or are discovering Public Disco for the very first time, we can’t wait to dance with you.”

Tickets are currently on sale for both ticketed events. You can grab them for the Public Disco Block Party at City Centre Artist Lodge here, and Public Pride Block Party here.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 6 – August 29, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across Vancouver

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: publicdisco.ca.