This Is Everything You Can Eat At The Vancouver FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA World Cup is just days away, which means FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver is gearing up to host some massive watch parties in PNE Grounds at Hastings Park.

While the festival will be offering live match screenings, football activations, and concerts, there will also be tons of food and beverage options to keep you full while you party all day. Here’s a look at all the vendors at the FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver.

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FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver Vendors

“Great food and refreshing drinks are never far away,” reads the FIFA Vancouver website. “The Festival site offers a variety of options, including local restaurants, food trucks, and convenient grab-and-go favourites. With bars, concession stands, and refreshment stations throughout, it’s easy to stay energized while enjoying the matches and live performances.”

The food and beverage options are broken down into the areas you can find them in. There are a handful of locations that all offer different kinds of bites, with every spot inspired by a different facet of B.C.

The Vineyard

The Vineyard is where to go if you love the relaxed vibes of B.C.’s Okanagan Valley. There will be open-air patio seating and plenty of greenery to match that natural look.

Here, you can find B.C. cheese and charcuterie platters, Vineyard flatbread and gourmet breakfast sandwiches curated by Served Catering.

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is bringing the energy, inspired by Vancouver’s street festivals and night markets. This is where to go if you want a diverse, eclectic mix of local restaurants for that community atmosphere.

Peacock by Vij’s

NUBA

La Taqueria

Paella Guys & Co

Riz Sushi

MunChi German Food

Chouchou Crepes

Rosie’s Rotisserie

The Campground

It’s not B.C. without a hike and a night spent under the stars. The Campground offers an outdoorsy feel to go along with the province’s beautiful parks. Think BBQ favourites and cool, crisp beverages.

Truckin’ BBQ

Gary’s Kettlecorn

Roasted Revolution

The Backyard

Perfect for families, The Backyard is a relaxed area surrounded by open green space and picnic seating. There’s also activities for kids and tons of spots for adults to kick back and unwind.

Pastaria by Pastaggio

Japadog

Rosie’s BBQ

Berry Sweet

Ranallo’s-Autentico Pizza

Casereccio Gelato

Food Trucks

And you can’t forget the food trucks! The trucks will be located across two key areas of the Festival site, featuring over 30 vendors from across B.C.

Lee’s Donuts

Dos Amigos

Taco Nori

REEL Mac and Cheese

The Mad Greek

Mr. Shawarma

Aloha Poke

Macondo Colombian Cuisine

Mahshiko

Turkish Street Kitchen

Rumble Fish

Tochi Dessert

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Jamaican Mi Juicy

Curious about what else is going on at the FIFA Fan Festival? Check out the website here.