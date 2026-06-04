Car Free Days are returning to Metro Vancouver! This year, you can look forward to 8 awesome (and free) parties all across the Lower Mainland.

Presented by TransLink, these are big community festivals that all offer their own array of live music, vendors, food, and other interactive fun. They’re just like block parties!

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Car Free Day Parties in Metro Vancouver

“While it started as a small grassroots idea, Car Free Days has transformed into one of Metro Vancouver’s favourite summer traditions. Busy streets become vibrant spaces where thousands of visitors can slow down and appreciate our unique neighbourhoods,” explains TransLink.

“But it’s more than just a fun day out. These events provide a glimpse into what cities can feel like when streets are designed more for people than cars. They bring communities together and encourage active transportation.”

Here’s the what, where, and when for this year’s parties:

Surrey – Saturday, June 6 (Noon – 8 p.m.) The party starts in Newton! Expect three stages, mini golf, a climbing wall, and bounce houses.

North Vancouver – Saturday, June 27 (Noon – 7 p.m.) Next up, the fun heads to East 1st Street. Check out the beer garden and grab a bite to eat, or try out some of the street games.

‍Port Moody – Sunday, Aug. 16 (Noon – 5 p.m.) St. Johns Street between Queens and Moody streets is where the fun is at. Shop at local businesses and enjoy live music.

‍Port Coquitlam – Saturday, Aug. 29 (1 p.m. – 8 p.m.) McAllister Avenue is coming alive with games, food, electric vehicle displays, community booths, and more.

Burnaby – Sunday, Aug. 30 (Noon – 5 p.m.) Edmonds Street is being transformed into a massive celebration with eats, marketplaces, and live entertainment.

‍Commercial Drive – Saturday, Sept. 5 (Noon – 7 p.m.) The Drive is bringing the energy with local artists, dancing, music, and other live performances.

Maple Ridge – Saturday, Sept. 5 (2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) The Our Neck of the Woods street party is heading to Memorial Peace Park and the downtown core. Try the zipline, check out the food trucks, and enjoy tons of live music.

Main Street – Sunday, Sept. 13 (Noon – 7 p.m.)

Wrapping up the fun is Main Street, celebrating culture and sustainability.



Ditch your car this summer and visit all these amazing street parties throughout Metro Vancouver.