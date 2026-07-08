B.C. Couple Takes Home $75 Million in Lottery Win

It’s everyone’s dream come true: winning big in the lottery. For most, the thought of striking gold with those matching numbers is almost unimaginable.

But for a lucky B.C. couple, it became a reality. The massive jackpot was from the April 7 Lotto Max draw. According to BCLC, the ticket matched all seven numbers, but the win was not claimed immediately. The winners had 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

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Discovering Their Win

A Penticton couple has officially been revealed as the winners of B.C.’s massive $75 million Lotto Max jackpot at the end of June.

Maureen and Darrell S. said they were at home when they saw that someone had bought the winning ticket in Penticton, and they quickly realized they may have just hit the jackpot.

Darrell said he pulled out the ticket and saw the numbers lining up, but the couple still needed to confirm everything at a terminal. Once it sank in, the pair said they were overwhelmed by “every emotion imaginable.”

What They Plan To Do

The couple said they’re planning to celebrate with family and friends, and they’re already thinking about how to use their windfall. As self-described outdoorsy people, they said travel is on the table, including possibly renting a camper or taking a cruise.

But the biggest surprise may be what they plan to do with most of the money. Maureen said they intend to keep only a small amount for themselves, with the rest going to charity organizations that matter to them.

Where The Ticket Was Sold

The winning ticket was purchased at Smart Shopper on Main Street and Westminster Avenue West in Penticton.