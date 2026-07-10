A safety issue that could impact drivers’ ability to see behind their vehicles has prompted a major recall across Canada this past week, affecting thousands of minivans.

More than 32,000 Odyssey vehicles are impacted. The issue involves the rear-view camera assembly, where water can enter the unit and cause corrosion on the printed circuit board (PCB). If the damage occurs, the rear camera image may fail to appear when the vehicle is shifted into reverse.

RELATED: Car Manufacturer Recalls Thousands Of SUVs In Canada Over Safety Risk

Honda Odyssey Recall

According to a notice released by the automaker on Wednesday, the recall affects 32,289 Honda Odyssey vehicles from the 2018 to 2020 model years. Of that number, it is estimated that only 0.8% of vehicles would be impacted by this defect. It is also noted that the affected vehicles are no longer in production.

The Problem

The defect was traced down to two contributing factors:

An assembly error involving the mounting screw and camera housing. The specifications for the housing hole were not sufficient, which could cause the screw to become misaligned during production. Over time, the misalignment may create cracks in the camera housing, allowing water to enter and damage the system.

The manufacturer says the loss of the rear-view image could reduce rearward visibility and increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do if you have an affected vehicle

Registered owners will begin receiving notices by mail in August, 2026. They will then be instructed to bring their vehicle to an authorized dealership. The rear-view camera will be replaced with an improved component at no cost to owners.

A similar recall has also been issued in the United States, affecting more than 325,000 vehicles.

Canadian drivers can check if their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting www.Honda.ca/recalls or calling 1-888-946-6329.