The entire country was cheering on Sunday after Team Canada beat South Africa in a historic 1-0 victory at the FIFA World Cup.

Now that Canada is officially moving onto the Round of 16, everyone is celebrating the win the day after. Since it’s happening for a limited time only, here’s all the places you can grab free food because Canada won its knockout match!

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Places You Can Get Free Food Because Team Canada Won At The World Cup

Free Pizza at Pizza Hut

You can grab a free personal pan pizza at Pizza Hut Canada on June 29! All you need to do is stop by any participating store while supplies last, with the pizzas being limited to the first 100 customers. They are available in cheese or pepperoni varieties at a limit of one per customer.

Free Bites at Dominos

If you’re signed up with Dominos, be sure to check your email! They’ve sent out unique codes to customers so they can redeem a free 16pc bites. You can chose from parmesan, garlic or cinnamon bites. The offer is valid through June 29, so if you got the email, redeem your winning prize now! Do note that the offer is valid at participating stores only and is a one-time offer, available online.

Free Chicken Tenders at Loblaws

Are you a PC Optimum member? You can score two free chicken tenders at participating Loblaws banner stores on June 29! This includes Loblaws, CityMarket, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, and Valu-mart. To get the tenders, you just need to load the offer in the PC Optimum app.

Don’t miss you chance to grab these Team Canada freebies! And now get ready to keep cheering them on as they move onto their next match on July 4!