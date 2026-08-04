Celebrating a favourite delicious delicacy is the BC Dumpling Festival! Presented by the Asian Arts and Culture Society, this will be the festival’s 4th time running, so be prepared for tons of amazing food, live entertainment, and plenty of fun to go around.

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BC Dumpling Festival 2026

This festival was born during COVID-19 when there was a rise of anti-Asian hate growing amongst communities. As a way to combat this, the Asian Arts and Culture Society worked to create an event to celebrate multiculturalism and diversity– and what better way to do that than with dumplings from all around the world?

Attendees can expect loads of community togetherness at the BC Dumpling Festival, as well as plenty of dumplings! Pick and choose from a variety of food trucks and food vendors offering up their delicious goods, such as from places like:

House of Yee

Roasted Revolution

Tochi Desserts

Goldilocks Bake Shop

Teppan Yaro!

Brooklyn Dumpling

That Momo Spot

And so many more! There will also be a stage featuring live cultural performances, as well as a kid’s zone to keep the little ones busy. You can also visit the RBC Chill Lounge for a quieter section, and an art zone to get creative.

The festival is completely free to attend– all you need to do is show up hungry and ready to celebrate multiculturalism.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: August 15, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: BC Dumpling Festival 2026