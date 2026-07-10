There’s something special about patio season when you have kids. A simple lunch can turn into a waterfront stroll, a playground adventure, or an afternoon exploring a new neighbourhood.

The best family-friendly patios in Metro Vancouver make it easy to turn an ordinary meal into a fun family outing, with great food and easy access to parks, beaches, and waterfront walks.

These family-friendly patios in Metro Vancouver are perfect for relaxed days out with the kids.

RELATED: Budget-Friendly Family Activities in Metro Vancouver for Kids

Kid Friendly Patios in Metro Vancouver

River District: Local’s Favourite Area

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River District has quickly become one of Vancouver’s best neighbourhoods for families.

Grab a patio table at LOCAL Public Eatery, Lucky Patio or , then head for a stroll along the Fraser River waterfront. With Tugboat Landing Playground, open green spaces, and plenty of room for scooters and balance bikes, it’s easy to spend an entire afternoon here.

LOCAL Public Eatery: 8558 River District Crossing, Vancouver

8558 River District Crossing, Vancouver Lucky Taco: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver Bufala River District: 3489 E Sawmill Cres, Vancouver

New Westminster Quay: Patios by the Water

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The Quay always feels like a full family outing. After lunch, you can stroll the boardwalk, watch boats on the Fraser River, or let the kids play at Westminster Pier Park.

For family-friendly patios near New Westminster Quay, you’ve got easy options like The Boathouse New Westminster for waterfront views, plus casual River Market spots like Longtail Kitchen, Craft Cafe, and Angelina’s Dutch Corner—all perfect for a relaxed bite by the water.

Wrap it up with ice cream or a River Market wander, and you’ve got a simple, easy family day out.

The Boathouse New Westminster: 900 Quayside Dr, New Westminster

900 Quayside Dr, New Westminster Longtail Kitchen: 810 Quayside Dr Unit 116, New Westminster

810 Quayside Dr Unit 116, New Westminster Craft Café: 960 Quayside Dr Unit 115, New Westminster

960 Quayside Dr Unit 115, New Westminster Angelina’s Dutch Corner: 810 Quayside Dr Unit 122, New Westminster

Granville Island: One of the Best Stop

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Granville Island continues to be one of the best family destinations in the city. Grab a bite at Tap & Barrel Bridges, Alimentaria Mexicana, or The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant for waterfront views, then explore the Kids Market, playgrounds, street performers, and water taxis—all just steps away.

Tap & Barrel Bridges: 1696 Duranleau St, Vancouver

1696 Duranleau St, Vancouver Alimentaria Mexicana: 1596 Johnston St, Vancouver

1596 Johnston St, Vancouver The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant: 1535 Johnston St Creekhouse #102, Vancouver

Olympic Village: Easy And Fun

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Olympic Village makes family outings feel effortless.

The seawall, waterfront views, and Creekside Park playground are all within walking distance of several patio restaurants. It’s an easy choice for brunch, a stroll, and a little playtime.

Tap & Barrel — Olympic Village: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver

75 Athletes Way, Vancouver Terra Breads: 1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

1605 Manitoba Street, Vancouver Ophelia Mexican Kitchen: 65 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver

65 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver Brewhall: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver Gusto a Taste of Italy: 1610 Salt Street, Vancouver

Steveston Village: Worth The Drive

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Few places feel as charming as Steveston Village.

Waterfront patios, fishing boats, ice cream shops, and scenic boardwalks make this Richmond destination a favourite among local families. It’s the perfect place to slow down and spend a sunny afternoon together.

Pajo’s Fish & Chips at Steveston Wharf: 12351 Third Ave, Richmond

12351 Third Ave, Richmond Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant: 3866 Bayview St #140, Richmond

3866 Bayview St #140, Richmond Wharf & Flame Smokehouse + Lounge: 4020 Bayview St #120, Richmond

White Rock: Family-Friendly Patio Days

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White Rock is made for an easy family day out.

Grab lunch with ocean views, then head down to the beach, stroll the promenade, or let the kids run off some energy at a nearby playground.

Along Marine Drive, you’ll find plenty of family-friendly patios in White Rock, including The Ocean Beach Crafts, Drafts & Eats, Cosmos Greek Restaurant, and Charlie Don’t Surf—all perfect for relaxed, ocean-view dining.

For something even more casual, Moby Dick Restaurant and Fishboat Restaurant are classic beachside stops right across from the sand.

The Ocean Beach Crafts: 14995 Marine Dr, White Rock

14995 Marine Dr, White Rock Drafts & Eats: 14995 Marine Dr, White Rock

14995 Marine Dr, White Rock Cosmos Greek Restaurant: 14871 Marine Dr, White Rock

14871 Marine Dr, White Rock Charlie Don’t Surf: 15011 Marine Dr, White Rock

15011 Marine Dr, White Rock Moby Dick Restaurant: 15479 Marine Dr, White Rock

Jericho + Kitsilano Beach: Sand, Sun, And Great Food

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The Galley Patio & Grill combines two things parents love: good food and easy access to outdoor play. Located steps from Jericho Beach, it’s the perfect spot to pair lunch with a beach day, a walk along the shoreline, or some time on the grass.

Alternatively, LOCAL Public Eatery by Kitsilano bridge is also a great spot to grab a bite with the family, only steps away from the beach and the pool.

The Galley Patio & Grill: 1300 Discovery St, Vancouver

1300 Discovery St, Vancouver LOCAL Public Eatery: 2210 Cornwall Ave, Vancouver

Langley: A Hidden Gem For Families

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Langley’s growing family-friendly communities make it an easy choice for a relaxed patio-style outing with kids. Spots like Trading Post Eatery, Sabà Bistro, Beatniks Bistro, and Camp Beer Co. are popular local favourites for casual meals, while Township 7 Vineyards & Winery offers a scenic stop just outside the city.

For something convenient, Haven and the Moxies Langley Restaurant both offer easy dining options that work well for a family meal out.

With parks like Willoughby Community Park nearby, it’s simple to turn lunch into a full afternoon of good food, fresh air, and playtime.

Trading Post Eatery: 9143 Glover Rd, Fort Langley

9143 Glover Rd, Fort Langley Sabà Bistro: 9220 Glover Rd, Langley Twp

9220 Glover Rd, Langley Twp Beatniks Bistro: 9194 Glover Rd, Fort Langley

9194 Glover Rd, Fort Langley Camp Beer Co.: 9664 64 Ave #110, Langley

9664 64 Ave #110, Langley Township 7 Vineyards & Winery: 1152 16 Ave, Langley Twp

1152 16 Ave, Langley Twp Haven: 19664 64 Ave #105, Langley

19664 64 Ave #105, Langley Moxies Langley Restaurant: 8828 201 St, Langley Twp

Make A Day Of It

What makes these patios stand out isn’t just the food or the views—it’s everything around them. Whether it’s a playground, a boardwalk, a beach, or a waterfront trail, these spots make it easy to turn a simple meal into a memorable family day.

So the next time the sun is shining, grab a patio table and make a day of it.