Budget-Friendly Family Activities in Metro Vancouver for Kids

Weekend fun with the kids doesn’t have to get expensive. Around Metro Vancouver, there are tons of parks, beaches, splash pads, farms, and easy outdoor adventures that are completely free or very low cost.

Sometimes the best days are the simplest ones—packing snacks, finding a great playground, and letting the kids run free while you enjoy a slow afternoon outside.

Here are some of the best budget-friendly weekend activities for families around Metro Vancouver.

RELATED:

Within Vancouver (0–20 minutes)

Quick, easy outings when you just want to get out of the house without much driving.

Creekside Park (Olympic Village)

If your kids love climbing, sliding, and splashing around, Creekside Park is always a good choice. Set right along False Creek, it’s an easy place to spend a few hours playing while enjoying the waterfront views.

Address: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Kitsilano Beach (Vancouver)

Pack a picnic, bring a bucket and shovel, and you’re set for the day. With a sandy beach, calm water, and a playground nearby, Kits Beach makes family outings easy.

Address: 1499 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Queen Elizabeth Park (Vancouver)

There’s plenty to explore here, from wide-open green spaces and beautiful gardens to a playground and seasonal splash pad that kids love.

Address: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

20–40 Minutes Away

Perfect for when you want a bit more of a “mini day trip” feel without going too far.

Rocky Point Park (Port Moody)

Rocky Point is one of those places families come back to again and again. Between the playground, splash park, waterfront trails, and plenty of room for a picnic, it’s easy to spend the whole afternoon here.

Address: 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free

Mundy Park (Coquitlam)

If your kids love a mix of playground time and exploring nature, Mundy Park is an easy pick. There are forest trails, peaceful ponds, and plenty of space to run around, making it a fun spot to spend a few hours outdoors.

Address: 641 Hillcrest Street, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Burnaby Lake Regional Park (Burnaby)

If your family enjoys slowing things down a bit, Burnaby Lake is perfect for an easy walk. Keep an eye out for ducks, turtles, and other wildlife along the way.

Address: 4519 Piper Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Maplewood Farm (North Vancouver)

Kids can get up close with goats, sheep, ponies, pigs, and plenty of other friendly farm animals. It’s a fun change of pace from the playground.

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Admission: Adults $10, Children $7

40–60 Minutes Away

If you’ve got a little more time, these spots are well worth the drive.

Terra Nova Rural Park (Richmond)

With its tree house-inspired playground, open fields, and scenic walking paths, Terra Nova is one of those parks kids never seem to get tired of exploring.

Address: 2340 River Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

Steveston Community Park (Richmond)

It’s easy to spend an entire afternoon here. Kids can climb the fishing village-inspired playground, dig in the large sand play area, and cool off at the seasonal water park before wandering over to Steveston Village for a snack or ice cream.

Address: 4011 Moncton Street, Richmond

Cost: Free (water park is seasonal)

Museum of Surrey (Surrey)

The Museum of Surrey is a great place to bring your kids. They always have a different free exhibit showcasing a variety of topics, including art and history. They also have a fun indoor playground that little ones can enjoy year-round.

Address: 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Centennial Beach (Delta)

Centennial Beach has that easy, laid-back feel with shallow water, soft sand, and tons of space to run around, making it a go-to for a relaxed beach day with little ones.

Address: 541 Centerville Road, Delta

Cost: Free

White Rock Beach (White Rock)

Spend the day at the beach, stroll along the promenade, then grab an ice cream before heading home. It’s a simple outing that always feels like a little getaway.

Address: Marine Drive, White Rock

Cost: Free

Honestly, it doesn’t need to be complicated. Start the day at a playground, pack a simple picnic, swing by a splash park or beach if the weather’s nice, and wrap it up with ice cream on the way home. It’s easy, affordable, and usually the kind of day the kids talk about long after.

