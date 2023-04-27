The Tri-Cities, consisting of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody, have some of the coolest playgrounds in Metro Vancouver, making them ideal for an afternoon adventure in the sun.

Whether you’re looking for a spot to take your kids or a place to enjoy the outdoors with friends, the they have got you covered.

To help you navigate, we’ve put together a handy map of the area’s top playgrounds to explore. So, pack your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!

Tri-Cities Playgrounds Worth Checking Out