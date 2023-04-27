604 Now
Map Of The Coolest Playgrounds In The Tri-Cities Worth Checking Out
April 27 2023

The Tri-Cities, consisting of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody, have some of the coolest playgrounds in Metro Vancouver, making them ideal for an afternoon adventure in the sun.

Whether you’re looking for a spot to take your kids or a place to enjoy the outdoors with friends, the they have got you covered.

To help you navigate, we’ve put together a handy map of the area’s top playgrounds to explore. So, pack your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!

Cottonwood Park – Coquitlam

Located in Burquitlam, this park has been going through upgrades since 2018. The is a new playground and water play area with a picnic shelter. They are also expecting to finish the softball diamond, soccer field, and other amenities soon.

Queenston Park – Coquitlam

 

This colourful playground has so many options for dynamic play. With a naturally occurring hill, a safe and bright rubber flooring, ladders and more, this is a great place to give your kids a lot of activity and fun.

Riley Park – Coquitlam

Located at the corner of Burke Village Promenade and Riley Street in the Smiling Creek neighbourhood, Riley Park is a 3.5 acre park situated on Burke Mountain. The playground at Riley Park is perfect for children aged 1.5 and above and boasts numerous features, including slanty climbing hills, a roller slide, saucer swings, a climbing wall, and a rope bridge. With the most attractive feature of the playground is the hill-side slides. The park also provides picnic benches, a built-in hammock, and a telescope viewing platform.

Rochester Park – Coquitlam

 

This park is a favourite amongst locals as it is a uniquely designed infrastructure with something for all ages. The area includes a skate park, trails, climbing wall and even a spray/water park when the weather warms up.

Mundy Park - Coquitlam

 

This is a new playground in the area that caters to kids of all ages. There are jungle gyms, swings, seesaws, and a house with a tunnel, all in a forested setting with shade. There are also many benches and a picnic area to allow for a place to snack and play.

Como Lake Playground - Coquitlam

This is a beautiful park, especially with the sun shining. Sitting beside the lake it offers a nice view, but it also hosts a little boat and rubber flooring, making it a fun place for little ones to run around. The area loops around the lake and is also stroller-friendly.

Blue Mountain Playground & Park – Coquitlam

 

The wading pool and spray park alone make this a great attraction for kids. However there is also a paved bike path, modern playground and picnic area that make it a favourite in summer days (or hot spring ones).

Lions Park – Port Coquitlam

This playground is one to rival others and should be added to your list of must visit spring places. With a visual display of fun, it also has a zip line, a bike track/skate park and a riverside nature trail. The playground itself has many “zones” for kids of all ages including huge silver tube slide, huge tire, jungle gym and lots of climbing structures.

Rocky Point Park – Port Moody

 

This park caters to kids aged 5-12, and includes a spray park as well as structures and swings for all ages. The biggest draw is definitely the exceptionally large water park area in the summer and an outdoor pool. The sought out Rocky Point ice cream resides here as well, making this park even more desirable.

