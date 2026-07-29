Statistics Canada recently released its 2025 Crime Severity Index (CSI), and one Metro Vancouver city was ranked among the safest in all of Canada.

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Wondering where your city lands on the list? We break down the numbers.

Key Trends

There are a few big things that Statistics Canada notes in their report, such as breaking and entering having the “largest impact on the decline in the CSI in 2025.” Notably, the police-reported rate dropped 11% to 264 incidents per 100,00 population. Motor vehicle theft is also down for the second consecutive year, following three consecutive years of increases.

“The decline in the overall CSI in 2025 reflected decreases in the violent CSI (-4%) and the non-violent CSI (-5%). While both recorded similar percentage-point decreases, non-violent crimes continued to account for a larger share (63%) of the CSI.”

Shoplifting On The Rise

While the overall CSI has declined in 2025, rates of shoplifting have risen for the fifth consecutive year. According to the report, shoplifting of $5,000 or under was the largest contributor to offset the decrease in the CSI for the second year in a row.

“Police reported 208,941 incidents of shoplifting in 2025, a rate of 502 incidents per 100,000 population, up 11% from 2024. The rate of shoplifting has increased for five years in a row from 2020 to 2025 and by more than three-quarters (+79%) from 2015 to 2025.”

The Safest Metro Vancouver City

As for the safest city in Metro Vancouver, that title would have to go to the majority of the Tri-Cities. Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, and Port Moody all ranked well below B.C.’s average CSI of 92.4 and Canada’s average of 75.0. You can check the list below to see where your municipality falls on the ranking.

Richmond – 151.82 Vancouver – 89.28 Surrey – 85.39 New Westminster – 83.90 White Rock – 80.30 Langley – 71.71 Burnaby – 68.70 Delta – 59.20 Coquitlam – 57.12 Port Coquitlam – 50.83 Port Moody – 43.29

For more information, you can check the charts here.