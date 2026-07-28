Vancouver has a lot of funky architecture. If you’re walking downtown and look upward, you can spot any number of interesting buildings in size and shape. From the historically iconic to the sleeker, modern office buildings, they’re a sight to behold.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver Just Opened a Brand-New 89,000 Sq. Ft. Pickleball Facility

But now Vancouver is getting something even crazier: Western Canada’s tallest tower.

Western Canada’ Tallest Tower

Holborn Group is a Vancouver-based and award-winning developer whose portfolio is brimming with inspiration from their communities. Their buildings are beautifully designed and thoughtfully planned. You’ll take one look at them and go “whoa.”

But it is their recent super-trio of skyscrapers that plans to shake up Vancouver’s skyline. It aims to be a “mixed-use development [that] brings bold architecture to Vancouver’s skyline– including what will be British Columbia’s tallest tower.”

Yes, you read that right. Now that the proposal has been approved by the city council, Vancouver will be the home of B.C.’s tallest tower.

Skyscraper Plans

The buildings are slated to span over nearly two Downtown blocks. And the tallest skyscraper of its siblings plans to be over 300 metres. You can try to look up at it from below, but be careful– you might hurt your neck looking that high!

The development plans to include “1,939 new homes, of which 1,288 market residential, 273 rental, 378 non-market housing, and 920 room hotel.” It’s meant to bring together the community through “housing, culture, public space, and social responsibility.”

But the standout of the development will be its tallest tower on West Georgia. It will feature a public observation deck that will look out over the city. You can imagine the sights that you can see from that height. With a panoramic view, you’ll be able to take in the city from the sky.

There is plenty more that the development intends to have. This includes a childcare facility and a public art gallery that celebrates the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Watuth Nations.

If you’re curious, you can check out Halborn Group’s page here to read up on it. As long as everything goes according to plan, construction will begin in approximately five years. Keep your eye on the sky until then!