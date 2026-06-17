Looking for a new job? The Canadian Security Intelligence Agency (CSIS) is hiring all across Canada, including in Vancouver, for a position that could make you up to $120,000 a year!

If you’ve got the qualifications, grab your resume. We cover all you need to know before applying.

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CSIS Hiring in Vancouver

CSIS is currently hiring for a Human Intelligence Officer in a variety of cities across Canada, one of which is Vancouver.

Human Intelligence Officers are “at the heart of the CSIS mandate as the country’s foremost HUMINT intelligence organization.” They conduct intelligence collection as regional investigators, connecting with numerous people across communities.

“These Intelligence Officers are responsible for investigating threats to national security and managing challenging and complex situations in the face of ambiguity. They work in collaboration with colleagues, other agencies and our international allies to find opportunities to disrupt these threats.”

Key responsibilities include identifying, assessing, developing, recruiting, and handling human sources from many different cultures and backgrounds. Respect and perspective are extremely important in these interactions, as is understanding what motivates people.

Officers are also required to write clear, concise, and accurate reports when documenting their collection efforts, and to comply with all the administrative aspects of the job.

Applicants must have completed an Undergraduate Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada. Work experience like having conducted complex assessments, handled difficult situations, and worked in a team are integral, as well.

The salary range is $87,459 – $120,917. The closing application date is July 7, 2026; you can apply here today.