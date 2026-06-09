When people think about the top earners in Canada, they often immediately imagine a doctor or a lawyer. Of course, these are extremely well-paying jobs, but Statistics Canada’s most recent data shows that there are other occupations that make even more than them.
Curious about which jobs are the highest-paid in the country? We break down all the data and more.
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Labour Force Survey
According to the May 2026 Labour Force Survey, employment has increased by 88,000 in May, with the employment rate rising to 0.2 percentage points to 60.7%. Notably, unemployment also fell to 6.6%, alongside youth unemployment rates falling to 13.4%.
Overall, employment is up and unemployment is down for May 2026. Statistics Canada also noted that average hourly wages among employees jumped up by 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vancouver in particular saw its unemployment rate decline to 6.4%.
Highest-Paid Jobs in Canada
With more and more people securing jobs in Canada, you may be curious about what some of the biggest earners in the country are making on a yearly and weekly basis. Statistics Canada doesn’t use traditional job titles for its data, such as “doctor” or “teacher,” but rather more general sectors that encompass a range of careers. If you’re looking to make a little more money, or if you’re just plain interested in the data, here’s what Canada’s workers are earning.
- Natural resources: $116,480 per year ($2,240.00 per week)
- Utilities: $105,602 per year ($2,030.80 per week)
- Professional, scientific & technical services: $92,001 per year ($1,769.25 per week)
- Public administration: $90,875 per year ($1,747.60 per week)
- Education: $84,958 per year ($1,633.80 per week)
- Finance, insurance, real estate & leasing: equal to $83,990 per year ($1,615.20 per week)
- Construction: $83,200 per year ($1,600.00 per week)
- Information, culture & recreation: $76,440 per year ($1,470.00 per week)
- Manufacturing: $69,992 ($1,346 per week)
- Transportation & warehousing: $67,600 per year ($1,300 per week)
- Health care & social assistance: $65,000 per year ($1,250 per week)
- Other services (service jobs that do not fit into other categories): $61,006 per year ($1,173 per week)
- Sales: $58,240 per year ($1,120 per week)
- Agriculture: $55,682 per year ($1,070.80 per week)
- Business support services: $52,000 per year ($1,000 per week)
- Accommodation & food services: $41,600 per year ($800.00 per week)