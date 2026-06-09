When people think about the top earners in Canada, they often immediately imagine a doctor or a lawyer. Of course, these are extremely well-paying jobs, but Statistics Canada’s most recent data shows that there are other occupations that make even more than them.

Curious about which jobs are the highest-paid in the country? We break down all the data and more.

RELATED: Aritzia Is Hiring For Its Annual Warehouse Sale And You Can Earn Up To $24/Hour

Labour Force Survey

According to the May 2026 Labour Force Survey, employment has increased by 88,000 in May, with the employment rate rising to 0.2 percentage points to 60.7%. Notably, unemployment also fell to 6.6%, alongside youth unemployment rates falling to 13.4%.

Overall, employment is up and unemployment is down for May 2026. Statistics Canada also noted that average hourly wages among employees jumped up by 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vancouver in particular saw its unemployment rate decline to 6.4%.

Highest-Paid Jobs in Canada

With more and more people securing jobs in Canada, you may be curious about what some of the biggest earners in the country are making on a yearly and weekly basis. Statistics Canada doesn’t use traditional job titles for its data, such as “doctor” or “teacher,” but rather more general sectors that encompass a range of careers. If you’re looking to make a little more money, or if you’re just plain interested in the data, here’s what Canada’s workers are earning.