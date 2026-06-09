One of the most iconic Vancouver shopping events of the year is returning this summer— and that means Aritzia is hiring! That’s right, the Aritizia Warehouse Sale is back again, and the fashion company is on the hunt for people to join their team.

If you’ve got a love for clothes, then here’s your chance to apply for this massive event.

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Aritzia Warehouse Sale Hiring

“Come and join our team for the 2026 Aritzia Warehouse Sale, our biggest one yet!” reads the job listing. “This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the successful execution of this annual event. With your valuable contribution in this role, you will gain networking experience and exposure to Aritzia’s culture and operations. Joining our team also presents opportunities for a future position and career at Aritzia.”

The great thing about the Aritzia Warehouse Sale is that applicants of all levels are welcome to apply. Whether you’re a retail veteran or not, everyone is invited to submit their resume, as long as they love fashion and have a passion for clothes.

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Currently, Aritzia is hiring cashiers, wrappers, team leads, and general associates. There’s plenty of positions open for whatever retail experience level you’re at. Notably, if you’re a Warehouse Sale alumni, Aritzia might be sending you an exclusive invite to join the team again. Just keep an eye on your inbox!

The hiring event takes place at Vancouver Convention Centre East over three days. You can RSVP your spot by applying and submitting your resume. Once you’re registered, you’ll get all the details you need, which includes a time slot for an interview.

Here’s when the event is happening:

Wednesday, June 24: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Thursday, June 25: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday, June 26: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

The pay depends on the position, with the range being between $18.50 and $24.00 per hour.

If you’re interested in applying, head here to send in your resume.