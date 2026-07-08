39+Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (July 10-12)

Metro Vancouver has plenty of things to do this weekend, with multi-day events, free outdoor concerts, and more summer fun on the calendar.

Here’s everything to look forward to as the weekend kicks off, including recurring events like markets and outdoor movies.

RELATED: 99+Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This July

Things to do in Metro Vancouver This Weekend Only

Commercial Street Village Block Party

Everyone’s invited to the Commercial Street Village Block Party this July! With live music, local vendors, and tons of space for kids to play and explore, this bustling celebration will offer a fun time for anyone that visits.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: 3467 Commercial St.

🎟️ More Info: Commercial Street Village Block Party

Symphony at Sunset

This is Vancouver’s signature free outdoor concert, presented in partnership with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

📅 Dates: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: David Lam Park

🎟️ More Info: Symphony at Sunset

Khatsalano Street Party

Returning for another year is the Khatsalano Street Party. This year, it’s Alice in Wonderland themed, so be prepared to step into the looking glass and embrace pure whimsy this summer. Kitsilano’s West 4th Avenue is transforming into a playground of music, art, food, shopping, and community fun as surprises await you around every corner.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Khatsalano Street Party

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest has been celebrating Greek heritage in East Van since 1987, and it’s back for another year. Expect local bands on the stage, cultural performances, delicious Greek food, and a diverse community.

📅 Date: July 9 – 12; July 16 – 19

📍 Location: 4541 Boundary Road

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest

FREE Slurpee Day at 711

7-Eleven is bringing back its annual July 11 celebration with free Slurpees for Canadians. The company is also rolling out exclusive summer deals leading up to and after 7-Eleven Day, such as 71 cent wings.

The deal is from 7 AM – 11 PM for a small sized slurpee, limit one per customer.

Carnaval del Sol 2026

Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this July. Carnaval del Sol will feature workshops, films, live music, dance performances, delicious cuisines, and more to create a festive atmosphere that showcases the rich diversity of the region.

📅 Date: July 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Johnathan Rogers Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info:Carnaval del Sol 2026

Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire

Get dressed as a knight, elf, pirate, fairy, dragon, or whichever fantasy character you prefer— the Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire welcomes all into their realm. Be sure to visit the artisan market, meet mystical performers, enjoy live music and games, and sip handcrafted meads inspired by myths and legends.

📅 Date: July 11, 2026

📍 Location: 21113 16th Avenue, Langley

🎟️ More Info: Festina Renaissance and Fantasy Faire

Hot Rod Saturday

The 10th annual Hot Rod Saturday car show is rolling back to Elements Casino Surrey on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on July 11! You can expect plenty of sleek, vintage rides everywhere you look, as well as plenty of hot rods, classics, collectables, and trucks.

📅 Date: June 11, 2026

📍 Location: Elements Casino Surrey

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

The Vancouver Open

This is the 33rd edition of Western Canada’s premiere beach volleyball tournament. Featuring a more streamlined event layout, a restructured prize pool, and all the vibes that make the Vancouver Open so exciting.

📅 Date: July 10 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Kitsilano Beach

🎟️ More Info: The Vancouver Open

Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026

This July, you are invited to Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026! The 2026 Polynesian Festival is taking place at Fort Langley National Historic Site of Canada, welcoming everyone to enjoy two whole days packed with culture, art and connection.

📅 Date: July 11 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Fort Langley National Historic Site of Canada

🎟️ More Info: Hoʻopili Me Ke Aloha 2026

2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Parties

There is only one week left of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! Although the last match being hosted at BC Place is over, the matches will become more and more exciting until the final match on July 19th.

2026 FIFA World Cup Metro Vancouver Watch Parties

Whether you’re watching the matches live or at a party, the city city is alive with excitment rarely seen. So before the festivities end, make sure to check out one of the many massive watch parties all across the Lower Mainland.

Every party has something different to offer, ranging from big screens to family-friendly activations. But at every single one of them, you’ll get the chance to cheer on Team Canada alongside your community. You can check out our full guide here.

Our Top Picks

Parq Casino Sportsbook Lounge: Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game. 🎟️ More Info: Parq Casino

Found on Level 3, the Sportsbook Lounge lets you catch every match on their 50-foot screen, place your bets live, and grab drinks and bites with all your friends. Here, soccer fans from all over the world gather to celebrate the beautiful game. 🎟️ Parq Casino Surrey Soccer Fan Zones: Monday, Jul 6: 11:00am – 8:00pm at Civic Plaza | 11:00am – 8:00pm at Cloverdale Agriplex Tuesday, Jul 7: 8:30am – 4:00pm at Civic Plaza | 8:30am – 4:00pm at Cloverdale Agriplex Thursday, Jul 9: 12:00pm – 4:00pm at Civic Plaza | 12:00pm – 4:00pm at Cloverdale Agriplex Friday, Jul 10: 11:00am – 3:00pm at Civic Plaza | 11:00am – 3:00pm at Cloverdale Agriplex Saturday, Jul 11: 1:00pm – 9:00pm at Civic Plaza |1:00pm – 9:00pm at Cloverdale Agriplex

FIFA Fan Festival: The official FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences.

The official FIFA Fan Festival is a free festival hosted within the PNE Grounds at Hastings Park offering food, football activations, watch parties, live entertainment, and premium experiences. The Westin Bay’Score Fan Experience for Summer of Soccer: a vibrant waterfront destination featuring immersive match viewing on the hotel’s LED Infinity Wall, interactive soccer-inspired activities, and foood/beverage offerings.

Other FIFA World Cup Events

Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street: Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather. 🎟️ More Info : Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street

Granville Street is shut down to motor traffic so that pedestrians can take over the road. This five-block stretch isn’t just a space to walk, though: it has tons of World Cup activations, as well as expanded patios for those looking to try some of Vancouver’s delicious food while enjoying the gorgeous summer weather. 🎟️ : Pedestrianized FIFA Granville Street Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum: Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed. 🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum

Step into Science World to see Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, exploring how technology enhances preparation, supports decision-making, and contributes to the way matches are played, experienced and analyzed. 🎟️ : Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver: The Shipyards in North Vancouver is currently home to Uber Eats Canada Soccer House. This free event invites you to take part in a vibrant celebration of soccer alongside the community. From fan programming to athlete meet-and-greets, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy. 🎟️ More Info: Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Ongoing Family-Friendly Things to Do

*NEW* Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

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Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Opens July 6, 2026

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

*NEW* Gastown Sunday Set

Gastown’s Water Street is transforming into a car-free celebration every Sunday from July 5 to September 6. That’s right: it’s the return of Gastown Sunday Set, an annual car-free series with a weekly setlist of music, food, art, shopping, and so much else every Sunday.

📅 Date: Every Sunday from July 5 – September 6

📍 Location: Water Street, from Richards to Columbia

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Indulge your sweet cravings this Summer and check out the Vancouver Ice Cream Festival taking place this June. This self-guided event will take you through the city’s most alluring selections of ice cream, gelato, and shaved ice. There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at the participating dessert shops around the city.

📅 Date: June 19 – August 3, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Catch a Meteor Shower or Three

Stargazers in Metro Vancouver have plenty to look forward to this month, as not one, not two, but three meteor showers will be active throughout July.

The Alpha Capricornids are active from July 3 to August 15 and, while they aren’t the busiest meteor shower of the season, they make up for it with spectacularly bright meteors. Second up is the Southern Delta Aquariids, which run from July 12 through August 23 and generally produce more meteors than the Alpha Capricornids.

The last meteor shower, Perseids, arrives later in July. This meteor shower is a fan favourite among stargazers, and will be active on July 17 and continue through August 23

📅 Date: July 3 – August 23, 2026

📍 Location: In the Sky

🎟️ More Info: Meteor Showers visible in Metro Vancouver this July

*New* Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Fly over the Canadian Rockies with Flyover. This limited-time journey offers a soaring view through glacier-carved valleys, alpine meadows, and soaring mountain peaks with stories inspired by a Blackfoot knowledge keeper, a young person’s first encounter with the Rockies, and athletes drawn to the region’s rugged landscapes.

📅 Date: Opens June 25, 2026

📍 Location: 201-999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E1

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Flyover: Call of the Canadian Rockies

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

At select Cineplex theatres, you can catch a movie for only $3.99 on Saturdays! These films are all family-friendly and offer a great way to enjoy an affordable night out with friends and family.

📅 Date: Select Saturdays

📍 Location: Various Cineplex theatres

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Free Swimming in Surrey

The sun is finally shining enough that you can take a dip in an outdoor pool without freezing your entire body. But what can be better than a swim at a pool on a sunny day? A free swim at a pool on a sunny day! You’re able to make a splash at the following Surrey pools entirely free of charge. All you have to do is show up early with your swimming suit and be ready to have a blast.

Bear Creek Pool (13820 – 88 Avenue)

(13820 – 88 Avenue) Greenaway Pool (17901 – 60 Avenue)

(17901 – 60 Avenue) Sunnyside Pool (15455 – 26 Avenue)

(15455 – 26 Avenue) Hjorth Road Pool (10277 – 148 Street)

(10277 – 148 Street) Holly Pool (10662 – 148 Street)

(10662 – 148 Street) Kwantlen Pool (13035 – 104 Avenue)

(13035 – 104 Avenue) Port Kells Pool (19340 – 88 Avenue)

(19340 – 88 Avenue) Unwin Pool (13313 – 68 Avenue)

🎟️ More Info: Free Swimming in Surrey

Vancouver Maritime Experience

This is a guided experience that takes you from the Vancouver Maritime Experience and then takes you onto the water aboard a sailing yacht. It’s educational and fun, offering a unique way to learn how the city’s maritime history shaped its harbour and coastline.

📅 Date: Thursdays and Sundays

📍 Location: Vancouver Maritime Museum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Maritime Experience

Free Outdoor Concerts

White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier

This iconic free outdoor concert series is set to return to White rock’s waterfront pier this summer. Similar to previous years, this free event will be featuring a number of national touring acts, beloved local artists, and great tribute bands. Last year, the popular event drew nearly 30,000 people from across Metro Vancouver.

📅 Dates: July 9, July 23, August 20, August 27

📍 Location: East Beach, West Beach, Miramar Village

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier 2026

*New* Sounds of Summer

This is Surrey’s annual summertime music series, offering a diverse ranges of tunes like rock and jazz, and country and Punjabi fusion at a variety of the city’s most beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. The locations include:

The Glades Woodland Garden

Bear Creek Garden

Sullivan Heights Park

Surrey Civic Plaza

Darts Hill Garden Park

Francis Park

T.E. Scott Park

📅 Dates: Every Wednesday between July 8 – August 18

📍 Location: Various locations across Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Sounds of Summer

*New* Summer Outdoor Concert Series

With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

📅 Dates: July 8 – August 19, 2026

📍 Location: Trout Lake Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Summer Outdoor Concert Series

*New* Music in the Square Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres. 📅 Dates: July 5 – August 23, 2026 📍 Location: Leigh Square 🎟️ More Info: Music in the Square More Reoccuring Outdoor Concerts Metro Vancouver is brimming with a spectacular music scene, and with summer on its way, there are plenty of amazing free concerts to attend throughout the Lower Mainland. The best kinds are those that are outdoors with the good vibes flowing nonstop. To see our full list of open-air concerts that you have to check out this summer in Metro Vancouver check out our guide here. Summer Sundays in Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park | Every Sunday from July 5 through August

| Every Sunday from July 5 through August Concerts in the Plaza at Richmond’s Minoru Centre | On select days from June 10 – July 29

On select days from June 10 – July 29 Live & Local at various locations across North Vancouver | Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4

Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4 Music in the Plaza at Bute Plaza in Vancouver | On select Tuesday from June 16 – August 25

Summertime Markets to Shop At

*NEW* Fridays on Front

New Westminster’s Fridays On Front is the place to get those electric New West vibes. This year’s free marketplace includes mouthwatering food trucks, live music, and activities that are great for the whole family. The vendors will have everything you’re looking for, especially if you love handmade treasures. There’s also a Family Zone that’s great for the little ones to have a blast, too.

📅 Date: July 10, 17, 24; August 7, 14, 21

📍 Location: Front Street Mews

🎟️ More Info: Fridays on Front

More Reoccuring Markets

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

May 15 – September 11 Made in the 604 Pop-Up Markets | Various events taking place in Metro Vancouver throughout July

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! So far, only 3 outdoor movie events have started, however, many more will be popping up this summer. You can check out all the events here.

Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

The Polygon Gallery is pleased to present Deckchair Cinema V, beginning June 25 and happening every Thursday until August 27. You are invited to enjoy classic films under the stars on Cates Deck in front of the Gallery. Now in its fifth year, Deckchair Cinema treats audiences to a summer of al fresco screenings, which commence at sunset and are complemented by music and entertainment leading up to curtain time.⁠

📅 Date: June 25 – August 27, 2026

📍 Location: Cates Deck

🎟️ More Info: Deckchair Cinema V: Hot Summer Nights and Heated Rivalries

Summer in the Courtyard

Summer calls for free outdoor programming under the open sky. From Sports Days to Movie Nights, The Courtyard at Willowbrook will transform into a memorable place for the Langley community every week. No registration required. Just show up.

The fun starts on July 3 and runs all the way until August 28. Here’s all the fun you have to look forward to this summer:

Sports Day: Wednesdays | 11AM– 4PM

Cartoons & Crafts: Thursdays | 11AM-4PM

Movie Night: Fridays | 6PM -8PM

📅 Date: July 3 – August 28, 2026

📍 Location: Willowbrook Mall

🎟️ More Info: Summer in the Courtyard

Cinema Under The Stars

These beloved, free outdoor movie events in Port Coquitlam are set to make a comeback. Excitingly, the city has successfully obtained a couple of blockbuster films for this year’s 2026 edition.

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and round up some family and friends for Saturday movie nights on an enormous silver screen. Here are the films you can check out this year:

📅 Date: Every Saturday between July 11 – September 5, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Park, Gates Park

Ongoing Arts, Music, and Plays

*New* Greg Girard

The Polygon Gallery presents the first major survey of Greg Girard, one of Canada’s most influential contemporary photographers, from July 10–Oct. 25, 2026. The exhibition presents more than 160 photographs spanning the past half century, including never-before-seen outtakes from his iconic photobooks, and traces his evolution as an artist. The show unfolds chronologically beginning with some of the earliest images Girard took as a teenager in 1970s Vancouver.

📅 Date: July 10 – October 25, 2026

📍 Location: The Polygon Gallery

🎟️ More Info: Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

Bard on the Beach

Bard on the Beach returns for the 2026 this June! Offering a trip through comedy, tragedy, and myth, guests can look forward to bold presentations of timeless stories. This year’s lineup includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Macbeth, Goblin:Oedipus, and Antigone.

📅 Date: June 9 – September 19, 2026

📍 Location: Vanier Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bard on the Beach

Theatre Under the Stars

There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage. But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season.

📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026

📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Play That Goes Wrong brings you into the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

After months of preparation, surely everything will go to plan, right? Wrong! Things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous with these accident-prone thespians. Props fail and cues are missed, but the cast pushes through to deliver this 1920s whodunit. Expect actors who trip over everything (including their lines), an unconscious leading lady, and a corpse that can’t play dead. Part Agatha Christie and part Monty Python, this Olivier Award–winning comedy has fans around the world begging for more.

📅 Date: June 18 – August 16, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong

Come From Away

The Arts Club Theatre Company, in partnership with the Citadel Theatre, production of Come From Away runs from May 28 to July 26, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Inspired by true events, Come From Away is a Tony Award–nominated musical phenomenon by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. This Western Canadian premiere is directed by the Arts Club’s Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran and marks one of the first non-replica productions of the beloved musical following its acclaimed Broadway and international runs. 📅 Date: May 28 – July 26, 2026 📍 Location: Stanley BFL CANADA Stage 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Arts Club Theatre Company

Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Step aboard Vancouver’s most iconic party vessel and experience the city like never before — cruising through False Creek, English Bay and the downtown skyline. From day parties to sunset sessions to late-night energy, every cruise delivers a completely different vibe.

📅 Date: June 12 – July 31, 2026

📍 Location: Burrard Queen

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Summer Yacht Party Cruise 2026

Sports Events You Can’t Miss

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

⚾ Vancouver Canadians

July 7 – 12: Vancouver Canadians vs. Everett Aquasox

📍 Location: Nat Bailey Stadium

Bonus nearby events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.