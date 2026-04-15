There really isn’t anything else like a musical. The combination of expert acting, singing, and dancing always leaves an audience in awe of the talent on stage.

But, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind musical experience, then look no further. Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) is presenting a mesmerizing mixture of elements to truly immerse the audience in their latest season.

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Theatre Under The Stars

TUTS has a long history of putting on fantastic performances. Beginning all the way back in 1969, the company annually puts on a series of musicals under the stars. They bring the magic of theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

Interweaving “setting, scenery, concessions, and quality art”, this is an experience you can only have with TUTS. Under the starry sky in Stanley Park, this open-air theatre will have you experiencing excellent performances while surrounded by lush scenery.

From July 3 – August 22 TUTS is featuring Sister Act and Disney’s The Little Mermaid on the stage.

Sister Act is based on the 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. It follows an aspiring disco diva who is suddenly thrust into witness protection at a nearby convent after witnessing a shooting involving her gangster boyfriend. She adopts a new persona and is tasked with taking over the convent’s flailing choir.

The Little Mermaid is also based on a film, this time being Disney’s classic animated movie from 1989. This classic tale follows Ariel, a curious mermaid who dreams of a world above the sea. When she save the life of Prince Eric, Ariel strikes a dangerous bargain with a sea witch, trading her voice for a pair of legs. Ariel sets out onto land to win Prince Eric’s heart and break the curse with true love’s kiss.

Ticket Information

TUTS is currently offering a two-show subscription pack that allows audiences to secure seats to both productions for one price. It is currently on sale from now until May 7, 2026.

Early bird single tickets are $35 and will be available to the public from May 19 to June 20, 2026.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: July 3 – August 22, 2026

📍 Location: Malkin Bowl in Stanley park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Theatre Under the Stars 2026