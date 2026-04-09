The Old Farmer’s Almanac has just dropped their 2026 summer forecast, including predictions for both the U.S. and Canada, as well as B.C. specifically. If you’ve been hoping for sunshine, then you’re in luck: there will be plenty to go around this year.

From heatwaves to dry conditions to rain, here’s what you should expect from B.C. and Canada’s summer forecast.

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Summer In Canada

Across much of North America, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says there will be “hotter-than-normal temperatures.” Even so, certain areas may trend wetter, such as southern Canada.

“Summer is expected to trend warmer than normal across much of the country, including southern Quebec, the Prairies, and southern British Columbia. Northern regions—including Yukon and the Northwest Territories—are also likely to see above-average warmth, while parts of southern Ontario are likely to see more mixed temperature patterns,” says the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

B.C. Summer Forecast

While it will certainly be warm in B.C. this year— warmer than usual, in fact— rainfall will still be present in the province. Wetter conditions are expected across southern B.C., so it’s fairly safe to say that there may be the occasional summer shower in 2026.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists B.C. as being “warm, rainy” in summer, which appears to be the trend for most of southern Canada. As you move north, the rain dries up and the heat remains. Only eastern Canada appears to have a “cool, rainy” summer.

In all, B.C. will be warmer and wetter this summer. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a hotter-than-normal summer across much of the United States and southern Canada, with the most widespread heat expected in July and August.”

Looking for things to do this summer? The Canada Strong Pass is returning for another run this sunny season, meaning that you can take advantage of the warm weather and cash in on deals and free opportunities to enjoy with your friends.

Be sure to also check our Events Calendar for even more ideas this summer.