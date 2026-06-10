If you’re a Vancouver landlord, then you’ll want to know about a new air conditioner bylaw that will soon come into effect.

This week, Vancouver City Council voted unanimously to amend city bylaws that will make prohibiting the use of a portable air conditioner a ticketable offence.

RELATED: These Are The Highest-Paid Jobs In Canada Right Now And #1 Isn’t What You Think It Is

Air Conditioner Bylaw in Vancouver

The proposal is related to a previous motion introduced last year by OneCity Councillor Lucy Maloney and COPE Coun. Sean Orr.

New Westminster and Port Moody both already have rules in place to prevent landlords from restricting tenants using portable air conditioners. Notably, New Westminster City Council also recently approved a new bylaw amendment that would require landlords and property owners to maintain safe indoor temperatures inside rental units.

As for Vancouver’s bylaw, the amendment has an exception for those who can prove that they are reasonably unable to comply with the new rules. Examples include buildings that would require significant upgrades in order to use air conditioners, as well as safety concerns.

But if a building owner’s property is capable of utilizing an air conditioner and if they refuse a tenant’s request to have one, then landlords can be ticketed up to $1,000 in fines.

Companies like BC Hydro offer eligible applicants free portable air conditioners. While there are requirements to qualify for one of them, this is an option for people who still need a cooling device before the summer comes in full-swing.