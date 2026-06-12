The FIFA World Cup is in town! If you’re one of the lucky people who got a ticket for a match at BC Place, then you’ll want to know the best ways to get to the stadium.

The trip there is definitely not going to be as easy as your average sports match. As there are a total of seven matches happening at BC Place, traffic and crowd sizes may vary on the day you go. Regardless, we’ve got you covered. Here are some general tips on how you can be as prepared as possible before you set off into all that Vancouver traffic.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know Before Going To FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

Road Closures

Road closures may differ depending on kick-off times and other factors.

“To ensure we can safely support an event of this magnitude there will be temporary road closures and some roads will be designated ‘local traffic only’ for vehicles around BC Place Vancouver and False Creek,” notes FIFA Vancouver. “Emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance will still be able to access all affected roads.”

Certain roads will be closed for a two-month stretch, which started back on May 23. This includes:

Pacific Boulevard – Smithe Street to Carrall Street

Cambie Street Bridge – Northbound Off-Ramp to Pacific Boulevard Eastbound

Notably, Granville Street (Georgia Street to Davie Street) will be also closed to vehicle traffic for the Granville Street Pedestrian Zone from June 8 to July 26.

The map below shows all the match day-specific road closures.

Driving and Parking

Here’s the honest truth: it’s not recommended to drive to BC Place on match days. It may seem like the most convenient option, but Vancouver traffic is unpredictable. The roads are sure to be congested on these days. Moreover, there is no vehicle parking at BC Place and parking around the stadium will be extremely limited during game days.

But if you still plan on driving, then FIFA Vancouver recommends that you “be patient, plan ahead and allow for extra time” alongside heavy public transit use and crowding.

The same goes for using taxis or ride-hailing. Parking, pickup, and drop-off spaces are limited.

Transit

Like with most major events in Vancouver, transit is generally the best option to take if you’re not within walking (or biking) distance of the event site. TransLink will have extra transit service in place to accommodate attending fans. They have tons of great tools to help both locals and visitors figure out their route to BC Place.

The correct location is Main Street-Science World Station. You’ll know you’ve made it once you find the station that’s fully dressed and decorated.

Stadium – Chinatown station can also be used to access the match day spectator route. The bottom level of the station will be closed, so you’ll instead have to walk down the Keefer steps.

However you’re getting to BC Place on match day, be sure to come prepared for a day packed with energy.