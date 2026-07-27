If you’re looking to get some sportswear for cheap, then you’ll definitely want to hit up this Vancouver Sport Chek closing sale.

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After almost 20 years in business, this iconic Vancouver storefront is shutting its doors, giving shoppers the chance to scoop up some great discounts before they’re gone for good.

Vancouver Sport Chek Closure

This Sport Chek’s closure hasn’t been a secret. In fact, it’s been known for some time following the store being marketed for lease in 2025. It’s only now that the store is beginning its official closure, with signage posted outside that it is hosting a closing sale.

The closing sale began on July 23; sales started with 30% off everything, although it’s now been further discounted to 50% off the lowest marked price on all merchandise. You can find all sorts of products at Sport Chek, including clothing, shoes, hockey sticks, bicycles, and tons of other sports gear and wear. And yes, there’s FIFA World Cup merch, too.

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If you’re looking for deals on clothes, now would be the best time to swing by before all good stuff is gone. You can find this Sport Chek located on 18 West Broadway, Vancouver.