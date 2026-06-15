If you’ve been affected by the prescription drug Rexulti, you could be eligible to claim part of a $4.75-million settlement.

According to Consumer Law Group, the Superior Court of Quebec approved a class-action settlement in November 2025 that will go toward compensating those who file “valid, timely, and approved claims.”

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Rexulti Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement

The lawsuit was filed by Rochon Genova LLP. The settlement was approved back on November 13, 2025 “on behalf of all individuals and the estates and family members of individuals in Canada who were prescribed and took REXULTI®.” It is alleged that the affected individuals experienced “Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, namely, compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping/spending, and binge-eating.”

The defendants allegedly “failed to warn the class members and their physicians of this risk” as they did not conduct enough research and testing for the mentioned side effects.

“The Defendants are the companies responsible for the development, market approval, research, testing, manufacture, and distribution of REXULTI® in Canada.”

A settlement of $4.75 million will be go toward compensating approved claims. MNP Ltd. has been appointed as Administrator of the settlement.

Who is Eligible?

You are eligible if:

You are a Canadian who has been taking Rexulti for at least a month or more;

You are a Canadian who has developed one or more Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, which includes compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, binge eating, compulsive shopping and/or spending;

You are a Canadian who has properly filled out a claim package before July 27, 2026

How much you can receive depends on a few different factors. Settlement compensation is divided into two different categories (psychological harm and financial loss), and you could be eligible for both.

In mild cases, you could claim up to $6,531.25. For more severe cases, claims could reach $102,600.

The deadline to fill out a claim form is July 27, 2026.