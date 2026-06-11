Your final chance to claim a chunk of a massive settlement paid out by coffee pod company Keurig is coming up.

The settlement comes from Keurig agreeing to pay out $1.85-million after a class-action lawsuit was filed against them.

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Coffee Pod Class Action

The settlement was approved back in December 2025 by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The initial Notice of Certification and Settlement Approval Hearing writes that “the defendant has denied all liability for this conduct and asserted that their conduct was lawful.”

The lawsuit alleges that Keurig “sold Keurig® K-Cup single-serve coffee pods (“Pods”) and brewing machines in Canada… that contained misleading representations as to the recyclability and/or disposability of the pods.” These pods and coffee machines/brewing systems (brewers) were reportedly sold between June 8, 2016 to December 8, 2025.

Who is Eligible? And How Much Can I Get?

You are eligible to make a claim if you purchased Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee pods or brewers sold between June 8, 2016 to December 8, 2025.

How much you can get depends on whether or not you have proof of purchase:

For those without proof of purchase of a Pod during the Class Period, they can claim up to CAD $7 per Claim Form for Pod(s) submitted.

For those with proof of purchase of at least one Pod during the Class Period, then they can receive the greater of: “(i) a maximum of CAD $0.50 for every 10 Pods

(rounded up to the nearest 10 Pod increment) up to a maximum of CAD $50 per Claim Form for Pods purchased as proven through the submitted proof of purchase; or (ii) CAD $7 per Claim Form for Pod(s) submitted.”

Note that you may submit only one Claim Form per household or business. Claim Forms are due by 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on July 8, 2026.