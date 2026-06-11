B.C. Man Scores $2 Million From Scratch & Win Ticket

On a whim, Victoria resident David S. saw a diamond on a Scratch & Win ticket and decided to purchase it. It turns out that diamonds are also a man’s best friend because that $20 Diamond ticket won David the Top Prize of $2 million.
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The moment he won, David said he “did a little dance” at the till’s self-scanner. After that, he immediately called his mother.
David says he doesn’t have any specific plans for his win. Although, he does plan on treating his mother to a nice dinner to celebrate the massive windfall.
“It’s really surreal,” said David when asked on how it feels to win.
The winning ticket was purchased and validated at Devonshire Vape and Cigars on Esquimalt Road in Victoria.
Other B.C. Winners
B.C. has had a fair number of winners so far this year. In fact, a Langley man won $500,000 from the Daily Grand, but his wife didn’t believe him when he initially told her about it. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.
A Surrey man literally woke up to winning $5 million this year, as well. He received a life-changing e-mail when he was getting out of bed one morning: “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”
“So far in 2026, Scratch & Win players have redeemed more than $47 million in prize-winning tickets,” said BCLC.
If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.