B.C. Man Scores $2 Million From Scratch & Win Ticket

On a whim, Victoria resident David S. saw a diamond on a Scratch & Win ticket and decided to purchase it. It turns out that diamonds are also a man’s best friend because that $20 Diamond ticket won David the Top Prize of $2 million.

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The moment he won, David said he “did a little dance” at the till’s self-scanner. After that, he immediately called his mother.

David says he doesn’t have any specific plans for his win. Although, he does plan on treating his mother to a nice dinner to celebrate the massive windfall.

“It’s really surreal,” said David when asked on how it feels to win.

The winning ticket was purchased and validated at Devonshire Vape and Cigars on Esquimalt Road in Victoria.