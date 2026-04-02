One Langley man is $500,000 richer after finding out he won the March 19 draw for the Daily Grand.

Langley Lotto Winner

Winning that much money would have anyone in disbelief, and that’s how it was for the winner’s wife. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.

The man says he found out about the win while at work. And as for what he’s going to do with his winnings: “When I first saw that I won, my first thought was to pay off some debts and put it towards a down payment for a new home.”

The win “has changed my life for the better for sure. I never thought this would be possible,” said the man.

Other B.C. Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners in both 2025 and 2026. In October 2025, a Metro Vancouver couple won $500,000 after buying a ticket on a whim.

On a shopping trip together, couple Sang Eun Lee and Myung Jun Kim decided that they could buy a lottery ticket. “I was at home when I scanned the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and saw it was a winner,” said Lee. “I didn’t believe my eyes. My husband was at the gym and I had him come home to show him.”

Another Vancouver resident became $500,000 richer after 4/4 of her Extra numbers matched on the February 18, 2026 Lotto Max 6/49 draw. Lok Yan F. couldn’t believe her luck when it happened. “I was relaxing at home and used the [BCLC Lotto!] App,” she said. “I didn’t believe how many zeroes there were. I went to the mall to check on the machine and it said the same!”

“In 2025, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $248 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST),” says BCLC.

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.