The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has just announced that it is adding “new cutting-edge technologies to help keep the city safe.”

Among these tools includes deploying Skydio X10 drones, which are part of a Drone as First Responder Program. Moreover, there will be new AI technologies that will allow VPD officers to translate languages on the spot.

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Vancouver Police and Drones

“In the air, VPD is the first police agency in Canada to deploy Skydio X10 drones for a Drone as First Responder Program,” read the VPD’s press release. “After extensive testing, six of the remote-piloted drone systems will be deployed. The drones have already been in testing for several weeks and are fully approved by Transport Canada.”

The drones are linked to officers’ body-worn cameras. This means that if an officer is in trouble, they can tap their camera three times, which will automatically deploy a Skydio drone to their exact location, directed by the pilot in command. Pilots are also able to fly the drones to a crime in progress, letting them arrive first and send video feeds to responding officers on the ground.

The Skydio drones have multiple waterproof launch/landing pads installed at “strategic locations throughout Vancouver.” This includes the VPD’s Tactical Training Centre.

The drones will only record video when the function is activated by a pilot, wrote the press release.

AI Translations

Additionally, the VPD will now be able to translate language in real time with new, AI-powered translation tools from their body-worn cameras. Axon body cameras now come with Axon Assistant. This tool offers the ability to translate whatever is being said to them in over 50 languages. Officers’ replies are also able to be translated back.

“When you consider how multicultural Vancouver is, this translation ability is a game-changer,” said Sergeant Dermot O’Boyle. “We want to be able to help everyone in our city, including those who may not be fluent in English. Being able to understand what they’re telling us is a critical first step to getting them the help they need.”

As for the use of AI, the VPD statement reads,