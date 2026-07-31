This is Your Sign to Make Montreal Your Next Trip from Vancouver

If Montreal has been sitting on your Canadian travel list, this might be the sign to finally book the trip.

Flair Airlines recently launched direct service between Vancouver and Montréal, giving Vancouver travellers another convenient way to cross the country. This is a daily nonstop service between Vancouver and Montreal during the summer, with schedules and fares varying by travel date.

Montreal brings a European-inspired atmosphere that feels refreshingly different from Vancouver, without the need for an overseas journey. The city has its own rhythm, architecture, food culture and neighbourhood energy, and the best way to experience it is to leave some room in your schedule to explore.

RELATED: Canadians Could Score Major Travel Deals In NYC As The City Tries To Bring Visitors Back

What to do in Montreal

Start by wandering through Old Montreal

Old Montreal is the obvious place to begin, especially if it is your first time in the city. Its stone buildings, cobblestone streets and historic architecture create a setting that feels unlike almost anywhere else in Canada.

The European influence is unmistakable, but Montreal still has an identity entirely its own. You can walk past Notre-Dame Basilica, explore the surrounding side streets and continue toward the Old Port, where the city opens onto the St. Lawrence River.

This part of Montreal can get busy, so it is worth visiting earlier in the morning or later in the evening. Once you move away from the busiest stretches, you will find smaller shops, cafés, galleries and quiet streets that make it easy to forget you are in one of Canada’s largest cities.

Explore Montreal one neighbourhood at a time

Montreal is better experienced through its neighbourhoods than through a checklist of individual attractions. Instead of crossing the city repeatedly, choose an area for each part of the day and explore it on foot.

The Plateau is filled with colourful homes, independent restaurants and tree-lined residential streets. Nearby, Mile End has long been one of the city’s creative hubs, with bakeries, vintage shops, cafés and small businesses packed into a relatively walkable area.

Saint-Laurent Boulevard, commonly known as “The Main,” is another great route for getting a sense of Montreal’s personality. The street moves through several neighbourhoods and reflects the cultures and communities that have shaped the city.

Little Italy and Jean-Talon Market are also worth adding to the itinerary, especially if food is a major reason for your visit. Montreal’s Metro makes it easy to travel between neighbourhoods, but some of the best moments come from simply walking between stops and seeing what you find along the way.

Come to Montreal hungry

It is nearly impossible to talk about Montreal without talking about food. The city has everything from old-school institutions and neighbourhood counters to some of the most celebrated restaurants in North America.

Mon Lapin, an intimate restaurant in Little Italy known for its constantly evolving menu, was recently ranked No. 5 on the 2026 list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. Reservations can be difficult to secure, so this is one meal you should plan well before your flight.

Settle the Montreal bagel debate for yourself

No Montreal food trip would be complete without trying its famous bagels. Montreal-style bagels are generally thinner and slightly sweeter than their New York counterparts, with many traditional versions baked in wood-fired ovens.

Start in Mile End with St-Viateur Bagel, which has been serving the city since 1957. From there, walk over to Fairmount Bagel and compare the two for yourself. Both have fiercely loyal fans, and declaring a winner is part of the experience.

If you make your way to Verdun, Bagel St-Lo offers another take on the Montreal staple. Tourisme Montréal’s bagel guide includes even more bakeries scattered around the city, which means you could realistically build an entire morning around the search.

Thankfully, Montreal is a city that rewards walking. You may not completely offset the bagels and poutine, but wandering between neighbourhoods is certainly part of the fun.

Make time for the view from Mount Royal

Eventually, it is worth taking a break from eating and heading toward the landmark that gave Montreal its name. Mount Royal Park offers trails, green space and some of the best views over the city.

The Kondiaronk lookout is the classic destination, with downtown Montreal and the St. Lawrence River stretching out in the distance. The walk provides a quieter contrast to the busy streets below and helps put the scale of the city into perspective.

Montreal also hosts major events throughout the year, including festivals, concerts and the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. If you are travelling around a major event, book accommodations and restaurant reservations early because the city fills up quickly.

An easy escape from Vancouver

The biggest appeal of Montreal is that the trip can be whatever you want it to be. You can build a weekend around food, spend your days exploring architecture and museums, attend a major event or simply walk until you find your next meal.

Flair’s direct Vancouver-to-Montreal service makes that escape easier to plan. The airline launched the route in April 2026 with daily flights, although travellers should always check current dates, fares and optional fees directly with Flair before booking.

After spending a few days exploring Montreal, it is easy to understand why people return. The city feels familiar enough to navigate comfortably but different enough to feel like a real getaway, with each neighbourhood offering another reason to stay a little longer.

We already know our first trip will not be our last.