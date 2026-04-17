It’s become more affordable than ever to fly from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) with Flair Airlines launching its nonstop service on April 15.

Daily flights are slated to be scheduled through the summer season, making now the perfect time to book that trip you’ve been meaning to go on.

Flair Airlines Vancouver to Montréal Flights

“Montréal is a city people feel deeply connected to, through family, culture, and moments that leave a lasting impression,” said Len Corrado, CEO of Flair Airlines. “This route makes those connections easier and marks an important step as we continue to grow in Québec. It’s just the beginning of how we’re building a stronger, more connected network across the country.”

Starting at just $159, Flair Airlines says that the route is aimed to make connections easier. It’s also part of the airline’s growth in Quebec, a hub of its domestic network strategy.

It should be noted that fares are subject to government approval and may change, according to the airline. Regardless, YUL to YVR is planned to run daily except Wednesday until late June. YVR to YUL will run daily except Tuesday until late June, as well.

This makes Flair Airlines’ prices comparatively cheaper than other airlines. If you were feeling impulsive and wanted to go on a trip to Montréal next week, then you’d only be paying $309 for a roundtrip ticket. That’s a near $1,000 difference compared to airlines like Porter and Air Canada, the latter of which requires a connecting flight.

One-way flights look about the same. For Flair Airlines, you’ll be paying $159 for a ticket. As for others, those will run you at least $800 with some requiring you to hop onto a connecter and travel for almost 8 hours.

You can book your flight to Montréal right now through Flair Airlines’ website.