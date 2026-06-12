This New Vancouver Exhibition Explores the Untold Stories of Chinese Canadian Athletes

Just as soccer fever ramps up ahead of the World Cup, a major new exhibition celebrating Chinese Canadian athletes and sports culture is set to open in Vancouver.

Opening June 10 at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Chinatown, Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports will explore more than a century of Chinese Canadian athletic achievement through Olympic memorabilia, immersive video, contemporary art, and interactive experiences.

However, this is not your typical museum exhibition.

Set inside a sports bar-inspired environment, Momentum blends game-worn jerseys, medals, photography, commissioned artwork, and multimedia installations to spotlight the often-overlooked stories of Chinese Canadians in sport.

The exhibition arrives at a fitting moment for Vancouver. As the city gears up for the FIFA World Cup and renewed conversations around sport, identity, and national pride, Momentum offers a deeper look at who gets remembered in Canada’s athletic story and who has historically been left out.

“Chinese Canadians have always been part of the game, but rarely part of the story,” said Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. “Through a dynamic interplay of art and sport, Momentum reframes the field as a site where belonging and recognition are fought for and won.”

Olympic medallists, hockey pioneers, and basketball stars

The exhibition will spotlight more than 20 athletes who have shaped Canada’s sporting landscape across generations.

Visitors will recognize names like three-time Olympic medallist and former world champion figure skater Patrick Chan, NBA player Zach Edey, CFL legend Norman Kwong, rhythmic gymnastics gold medallist Lori Fung, and hockey pioneer Larry Kwong, the first non-white player to play in the NHL.

Also featured are Olympic gold medallist wrestler Carol Huynh, badminton star Michelle Li, swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, Canadian women’s soccer gold medallist Jayde Riviere, Paralympic champion Walter Wu, and Olympian climber Alannah Yip.

The exhibition will also revisit lesser-known but important stories from Canada’s sporting past, including Vancouver’s historic Chinese community sports clubs and the 1933 Chinese Students Soccer Team, a championship squad later inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

Expect Olympic memorabilia and game-worn gear

Alongside the athlete stories, Momentum will feature more than 25 historical objects and pieces of memorabilia.

Among the standout artifacts are Patrick Chan’s Olympic silver medal and figure skates, Zach Edey’s size-20 basketball shoes and Canada Basketball gear, Lori Fung’s Olympic leotard from her gold medal-winning performance, and Larry Kwong’s historic hockey jersey.

Visitors can also expect a soccer trophy, vintage sports publications from Vancouver’s Chinese Canadian community dating back to the 1930s, and equipment tied to Olympic and professional careers.

For sports fans, the exhibition will feel part museum experience and part sports nostalgia trip.

Interactive features and contemporary art installations

Beyond sports memorabilia, Momentum will include several immersive and interactive elements.

A newly commissioned video montage narrated by retired sports reporter John Lu will trace the history of Chinese Canadian athletes, from local community clubs to the global stage.

Visitors will also be able to watch Yellow Card: Reclaiming Our Story in Canadian Sports, a new short documentary screening on the museum’s third floor.

One of the exhibition’s most interactive features will be a participatory ping pong table installation by internationally acclaimed Thai artist Rirkrit Tiravanija. Guests are encouraged to actually play, transforming sport into a shared experience centred around collaboration and community.

The exhibition will also feature contemporary works from artists including Seoul-based YOUNG-HAE CHANG HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Hong Kong artist Wong Ping, and North Vancouver documentary photographer Felicia Chang, whose work captures young female field hockey players competing at a high level.

A timely stop during World Cup season

Momentum opens just as World Cup excitement begins to build, tapping into the collective energy surrounding sport and national identity. Visitors looking to lean into the soccer spirit can also pick up a special CCM soccer scarf at the museum store — which has the word “Canada” written in English and Chinese characters.

To help accommodate summer visitors, the museum will also extend its hours from June 12 to July 19, staying open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Whether you are a sports fan, history buff, or simply looking for something different to do in Vancouver this summer, Momentum promises a fresh look at the athletes, stories, and communities that helped shape Canadian sport.

Momentum: Power and Identity in Sports

Where: Chinese Canadian Museum, 51 East Pender Street, Vancouver

When: Opens June 10, 2026, and runs through September 5, 2027

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (extended to 7 p.m. from June 12 to July 19)

Admission and info: chinesecanadianmuseum.ca