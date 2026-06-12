Last Minute World Cup Tickets in Vancouver – What Fans Should Know

Vancouver fans who missed the ticket lottery still have a chance to watch the matches live, but you’ll need to move fast.

FIFA’s official “last-minute” sales phase is still offering remaining seats on a first-come, first-served basis. The official resale marketplace and third-party resale sites are also where many of the remaining tickets are now appearing. However, there is limited inventory and prices can be fairly high.

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What you should know

In Vancouver, ticket supply is still tight, but there are still tickets on the market if fans are willing to pay. As of early June, none of the BC Place matches were sold out, with prices shifting down on some games and unsold tickets still available across all seven Vancouver matches.

FIFA sells all remaining World Cup ticket inventory through its official portal, with the last-minute phase releasing seats closer to the tournament. The official FIFA resale and exchange marketplace is also open and is available exclusively through FIFA.com/tickets.

What are the prices

Prices can swing quickly. Vancouver ticket prices have been dropping compared to earlier this year. So fans watching resale listings may find better deals closer to match day—but with fewer choices.

Unfortunately, the cheapest options may be still expensive. Get-in prices are about $550 for Australia vs. Türkiye and $800 for Canada vs. Qatar. Resale tickets on StubHub can be lower but remain substantial once fees are included. (Note that ticket prices do fluctuate and may be higher or lower day by day.)

For Canada’s June 18 match against Qatar, the cheapest resale tickets were listed at $700. Hospitality packages remain available for fans seeking premium access.

Smart buying tips

Stick to official FIFA channels first, as the last-minute sales phase and resale marketplace are the sanctioned ways to buy remaining tickets. If using a secondary resale site, check buyer protections carefully and ensure tickets are digital and transferable through the proper app.

Avoid screenshots, cash deals, or social posts promising “instant” tickets, as these are common scam formats. For fans prioritizing atmosphere over budget, hospitality packages offer a safer option than the volatile resale market.

Last note

For Vancouver fans, the best approach is to monitor FIFA’s portal repeatedly and compare it against the resale market. This is especially true for less in-demand matches, where prices can soften.

If the goal is simply to be part of the World Cup experience in the city, it may also make sense to plan around match-day fan events and public viewing options while keeping an eye on last-minute ticket drops.