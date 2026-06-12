Whether you’ve got tickets or not, the FIFA World Cup is in Vancouver and the entire city is buzzing with energy.

BC Place is expected to be packed with fans as Vancouver hosts seven match days for the competition, including two Team Canada games. If you’re wondering when to tune in at your local watch parties, we cover the full FIFA World Cup schedule in Vancouver.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know Before Going To FIFA Fan Festival Vancouver

Where to Watch the Matches

If you don’t have a ticket, that’s no problem. Metro Vancouver is filled with tons of watch parties in every corner of every city, so you’re sure to find a spot that works for you and your friends.

For those of you in Vancouver, there’s the official FIFA Fan Festival that offers free entry for everybody who wants to check out the games live. Additionally, you can check out the Parq Casino’s Sportsbook Lounge, which also offers free entry, if you want that ultimate sports-watching vibe with delicious food and betting terminals always nearby.

Surrey also has Soccer Fan Zones located at Surrey Civic Plaza, Cloverdale Agriplex, and South Surrey Athletic Park. There, you can expect family-friendly activities, community exhibitors, food trucks, and so much more.

For even more watch parties, check out our full guide here.

Every World Cup Match At BC Place

Ready for the World Cup? Here’s all the matches happening at BC Place this summer: