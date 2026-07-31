Vancouver’s waterfront is getting one more major celebration before summer wraps up.

Concord Pacific and TD has just announced that they will continue the legacy of the popular Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival that is usually held in July… but with a little change.

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The Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival is North America’s largest and most competitive dragon boat event, held annually at Concord Pacific Place and False Creek in Vancouver.

Sadly, the beloved festival was cancelled this year due to the FIFA World Cup, as part of the festival’s location fell within a security zone designated for the soccer tournament. Restrictions on events in the zone were in place for two weeks before the tournament began and two weeks after it ended.

However, Concord Pacific has announced that it will support a one-time, free, one-day dragon boat regatta this August.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Summer Regatta 2026

The Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Summer Regatta will take place at Concord Pacific Place and False Creek on Saturday, August 22.

Organized by Dragon Boat BC, the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Regatta will serve as a bridge between the full-scale 2025 and 2027 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festivals. Despite the one-day format, the program will extend well beyond racing, with live music, cultural programming, local artisans and food trucks planned throughout the day.

For the teams on the water, the event will also carry some higher stakes. The regatta will be the final time trial for some of North America’s top dragon boat teams before they travel to Taiwan the following week for the 2026 Club Crew World Championships.

Concord Pacific Continues their support for the community

“Filling the gap between the 2025 and 2027 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival was essential for residents,” said Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific.

Hui thanked TD, the Province of British Columbia and the City of Vancouver for helping community festivals continue during a challenging period for event organizers. He also says that Concord Pacific will keep key community events in its future plans

He also acknowledged that Concord Pacific Place, the final piece of the original Expo lands, cannot remain available for general event use indefinitely as the site develops. However, Hui said Concord intends to work with the community and City Hall to integrate key events into its future planning.

That includes the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival and the Tour de Concord Run for the Cure, two events that have become familiar fixtures at the waterfront site.

Event Entertainment

Away from the races, the TD Main Stage will feature an exclusively local culture and music lineup. Globally recognized EDM artist Hoang is set to headline with a special hometown performance to help close out the summer.

The event grounds will also feature displays and activities from Chinatown groups, Indigenous elders and organizations, local artisans and food trucks. Together, the programming is designed to showcase the cultural roots of dragon boat racing alongside Vancouver’s current creative community.

The celebration will begin before race day. On August 15, Dragon Boat BC and the Chinese Canadian Museum will present a family-oriented program by Five Blessings Collective in Chinatown. The live audio play will explore the roots of dragon boat culture.

The Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival returns in 2027

During the August 22 regatta, organizers will also make a special announcement at noon on the TD Main Stage about the return of the full Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival from June 25 to 27, 2027.

For now, the one-day regatta gives Vancouver an opportunity to close out the summer on the waterfront with high-level racing, local music and free cultural programming.

EVENT DETAILS

📅 Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9 am – 6 pm

📍 Location: Concord Pacific Place and False Creek

🎟️ Cost: Free and all ages