Health Canada has just issued a recall across the country for a popular nicotine pouch brand. Consumers are asked to verify if their products are affected, as well as contact their healthcare provider prior to discontinuing use of the affected product(s).

RELATED:

Nicotine Pouch Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Siberia and ZYN brand nicotine pouches. Health Canada says that these products are on recall because they are being sold without market authorization in the country.

Consumers are advised to first verify if their product is affected, and then contact their healthcare provider before stopping use of the affected product(s) or for any health concerns. They can contact the recalling firm if they have any questions about the recall.

Consumers are also asked to report any health product related side effects to Health Canada, as well as any other health product safety complaints.

The recall is categorized as Type II, meaning that this is a “situation where the use of, or exposure to, a recalled product may cause temporary adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Product Information

Siberia Nicotine pouches 35 mg (Flavors: super slim, white dry, power white, white slim) Pouch form Nicotine 35 mg All lots affected

ZYN Nicotine Pouches 6 mg (Flavors: Cool Mint, Wintergreen, Spearmint, Menthol, Chill, Peppermint) Pouch form Nicotine 6 mg All lots affected



For more information, visit the recall notice here.