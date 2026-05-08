Metro Vancouver Man Woke Up To A $5 Million Lotto 6/49 Win

Everyone wishes they could wake up rich, but one Metro Vancouver man had that dream actually come true.

Surrey’s Roddie M. was having a regular morning when he received a life-changing e-mail. He was waking up that morning and saw that he had received a notification.

“I have a PlayNow account, so when you win you get a notification. For me, normally it’s a dollar or a free ticket,” Roddie explained. “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”

All six of Roddie’s numbers had matched to net him the Lotto 6/49 Classic $5 Million Jackpot from the April 22, 2026 draw. At first, Roddie thought it was a mistake. He checked the ticket and matched all the numbers, hardly believing what he was looking at. He woke up his son to tell him the good news.

Roddie said the win was “surreal,” and won by playing his own numbers. To celebrate, he and his son went out for dinner at The Keg to enjoy celebratory steaks together.

Other B.C. Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners in both 2025 and 2026. In October 2025, a Metro Vancouver couple won $500,000 after buying a ticket on a whim.

On a shopping trip together, couple Sang Eun Lee and Myung Jun Kim decided that they could buy a lottery ticket. “I was at home when I scanned the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and saw it was a winner,” said Lee. “I didn’t believe my eyes. My husband was at the gym and I had him come home to show him.”

Another Vancouver resident became $500,000 richer after 4/4 of her Extra numbers matched on the February 18, 2026 Lotto Max 6/49 draw. Lok Yan F. couldn’t believe her luck when it happened. “I was relaxing at home and used the [BCLC Lotto!] App,” she said. “I didn’t believe how many zeroes there were. I went to the mall to check on the machine and it said the same!”

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.