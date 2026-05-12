Now that the sun is out, it’s the perfect time to start getting ready for festival season in Metro Vancouver! There’s tons happening all throughout the city, and whether you’re into music or culture or food, there’s absolutely a party out there for everyone.

But here’s the extra special thing about these festivals: they’re all free! That’s right— you won’t have to pay a single dollar to get into them to enjoy all the fun. Here’s all the free spring and summer festivals that you have to check out in Metro Vancouver.

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9 Free Spring + Summer Festivals You Have To Check Out In Metro Vancouver

Public Disco Block Party: Granville Island

Kicking off Public Disco’s summer block party series is their Granville Island edition! This is an all-ages, two-day event that is among some of the biggest free electronic music parties in all of Vancouver. Both days will be packed with music, including day one’s lineup of Salsa, Dembow, Guaracha, and styles of Latinx electronic music. Day two brings a celebration of disco and house’s music roots, so there’s definitely something for everyone at this party.

You’ll also get to enjoy fully-licensed pop-up bars, kids’ activities, go-go dancers, food trucks and tons more exciting features.

📅 Date: Friday, June 5, 2026 & Saturday, June 6, 2026

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: publicdisco.ca.

Public Disco Block Party: Downtown

And to wrap up Public Disco’s series is their Downtown party! This is another all-ages block party, but with an All Vinyl theme, meaning that all the music features an all-vinyl selection. Located at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, the heart of Vancouver will be your dance floor as you dance all day long.

It’s street energy meets party vibes, where public spaces and festival flow fold into one. Expect a huge food market, a curated music lineup by DJ Dairy Free, a bar, record sale, vintage market, and kids’ activities.

📅 Date: August 29, 2026

📍 Location: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtlʼe7énḵ Square / Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

🎟️ More Info: publicdisco.ca.

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival is a huge free watch party hosted on the historic PNE Grounds at Hastings Park. It will feature World Cup matches live on massive screens across the site, as well as over 60 free acts that you can check out at the Park Stage. There will also be football activations, food and beverage offerings, and interactive experiences that are great for the whole family.

📅 Date: June 11 – July 19, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Grounds

🎟️ More Info: FIFA Fan Festival

Khatsalano Street Party

Returning for another year is the Khatsalano Street Party. This year, it’s Alice in Wonderland themed, so be prepared to step into the looking glass and embrace pure whimsy this summer. Kitsilano’s West 4th Avenue is transforming into a playground of music, art, food, shopping, and community fun as surprises await you around every corner.

📅 Date: June 11, 2026

📍 Location: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Khatsalano Street Party

Surrey Fusion Festival

B.C.’s biggest multicultural event is back! Surrey Fusion Fest is taking over Holland Park with a celebration like no other, packing your summer weekend full of food, music, and culture at this annual festival. It’s got everything you’d ever want in a festival, showcasing over 40 different cultures in its iconic pavilions.

📅 Date: July 18 – 19, 2026

📍 Location: Holland Park

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Fusion Festival

BC Dumpling Festival

Now in its 5th year, the BC Dumpling Festival is celebrating the titular food with celebration surrounding multiculturalism and diversity. Attendees can expect a huge array of food, live entertainment, and plenty of fun to go around. There will also be a Japanese Pavilion, art zone, kid’s zone, community vendors, and a stage that will host tons of performances.

📅 Date: August 15, 2025

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: BC Dumpling Festival

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival is a massive music festival that brings an eclectic lineup of legendary artists, rising stars, and diverse musicians to create a night like no other. The celebration has food trucks, a beer garden, and a family-friendly environment that’s great for folks of all ages to enjoy the music at.

📅 Date: August 8, 2025

📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn

🎟️ More Info: Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Caribbean Days Festival

Are you ready to get away to the Caribbean? Caribbean Days Festival is bringing nothing but sunshine and good vibes for two whole days to Coquitlam, and you definitely won’t want to miss it. The event has a whole host of stage entertainers, as well as a huge parade, delicious food and drink options, a craft market, and a bunch of family-friendly activities.

📅 Date: July 25 – 26, 2026

📍 Location: Town Centre Park

🎟️ More Info: Caribbean Days Festival

Car Free Day Surrey

Car Free Day Surrey is transforming the busy 138th Street into a pedestrian zone, offering live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and vendors. It’s a day to highlight active transportation and support local businesses, creating a vibrant community atmosphere for all to enjoy. Expect mini golf, a climbing wall, and even bounce houses!

📅 Date: June 6, 2026

📍 Location: 138th Street, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Car Free Day Surrey

And that’ll be it for all the free festivals happening throughout Metro Vancouver! If you’re looking for even more fun, check out our Events section for what’s going on in the city.