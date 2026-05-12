Summer is well on its way to Vancouver, bringing plenty of sunshine and warm weather all season long. It’s the perfect time to put on your bathing suit, grab your goggles, and make a splash in one of the city’s many outdoor pools!

Luckily for Vancouverites, the city will be opening its pools very soon, giving everyone a chance to get their laps in while spring is still here. With the warm weather to stay, here’s when all the outdoor swimming pools in Vancouver will open for the 2026 season.

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Which Vancouver Pools Are Open?

Before you ask: yes, Kitsilano Pool will be open this summer. While the pool is in its end-of-life phase, staff are working to prepare it for the upcoming summer season, and are targeting a mid-June opening following seasonal maintenance and final inspections.

New Brighton and Second Beach pools will be opening this Victoria Day long weekend on Saturday, May 16. Do note that you’ll have to register for the first swim times via Showpass, which opens on Wednesday, May 13 at noon.

You’ll able to book sessions three days in advance for the rest of the season. The City of Vancouver does recommend that you reserve your spot online in advance as admission isn’t always guaranteed to the pool. It all depends on demand as only 25% of spaces are allocated for drop-in sessions.

Here’s when New Brighton and Second Beach pools will be open. All swim times are Monday through Sunday.

New Brighton: 7:30am to 9:30am lengths swim 10:00am to 1:00pm public swim 1:30pm to 4:30pm public swim 5:00pm to 8:00pm public swim

Second Beach: 8:00am to 10:00am public swim 10:30am to 1:30pm public swim 2:00pm to 5:00pm public swim 5:30pm to 8:30pm public swim



If you’ve got younger kids, then you’ll be happy to know that spray parks will also be opening this long weekend. They’ll run until September 30, and can be visited from 9:00am to 9:00pm daily; this is with the exception of Lumberman’s Arch, as it closes at 7:00pm. Staff supervision will begin on June 29 and run until September 6.

Maple Grove and Hillcrest Outdoor pool will open later on Monday, June 15.