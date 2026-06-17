All The FREE Concerts Taking Over Metro Vancouver This Summer

Metro Vancouver is brimming with a spectacular music scene, and with summer on its way, there are plenty of amazing free concerts to attend throughout the Lower Mainland. The best kinds are those that are outdoors with the good vibes flowing nonstop.

We’ve compiled all the must-go free, open-air concerts that you have to check out this summer in Metro Vancouver. Prepare to groove in the sunshine with tunes that sing nothing but good times!

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Free Outdoor Concerts To Check Out In Metro Vancouver This Summer

Vancouver

Symphony at Sunset (July 11 at David Lam Park) This is Vancouver’s signature free outdoor concert, presented in partnership with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.

Summer Outdoor Concert Series (July 8 – August 19 at Trout Lake Community Centre) With live local talent, this family-favourite series invites you to bring your picnic to enjoy an evening show for free. Note that rained-out concerts will be held in the Grandview Room instead.

Summer Pop-Up Concerts with Music on Main (August 11 – 13 at Mount Pleasant Park) Great for friends, family, and solo evenings, Summer Pop-Up Concerts have community spirit and a mix of musical styles.

VMO Concert (July 17 at South Granville Plaza East) The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra is returning to South Granville with a ‘girlypop’ twist with classical instruments.

Kitsilano Showboat (June 17 – August 23 at 2300 Cornwall Avenue)

This community stage is a great spot to catch a show by the water. Check out amateur entertainment throughout the summer at Kitsilano beach.



North Vancouver

Live & Local (Every Thursday and Friday between July 2 – September 4) This staple concert series invites you to enjoy a fun community experiences all summer long in North Vancouver. Grab your lawn chair, a picnic blanket, or whatever you find comfortable and enjoy the music! The shows take place at various locations, including: Seylynn Park Lynn Valley Village Lions Gate Village Ray Perrault Park Panorama Park Edgemont Village



Burnaby

Symphony in the Park (July 18 at Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn) The iconic Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) will once again be hosting their annual outdoor concert in Burnaby this summer.

Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival (August 18 at Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn) Set against the scenic backdrop of Deer Lake Park, Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival is a celebration of all things music, community, and culture.

Sounds Like Summer (Every Thursday and Friday between August 13 – 21 at various locations) Sounds Like Summer is bringing live music to public spaces all throughout the city, including at Burnaby Mountain Park, Lyndhurst Park, Poplar Park, and Wesburn Park.

Summer Stages (Weekly Tuesday to Thursday until August 27 at Confederation Park) Right by the spray park, you can catch a free performance. Just bring a blanket or a chair and get comfy for the show.



Surrey

Sounds of Summer (Every Wednesday between July 8 – August 18) This is Surrey’s annual summertime music series, offering a diverse ranges of tunes like rock and jazz, and country and Punjabi fusion at a variety of the city’s most beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. The locations include: The Glades Woodland Garden Bear Creek Garden Sullivan Heights Park Surrey Civic Plaza Darts Hill Garden Park Francis Park T.E. Scott Park



White Rock

White Rock Concerts at the Pier (Select Thursdays between June 25 and August 27) White Rock’s iconic outdoor concert series returns for another year to delight audiences, backdropped against beautiful beaches. The shows will take place on Thursday nights between June 25 and August 27 at East Beach, West Beach, and Miramar Village.



New Westminster

Uptown Live (Every Saturday and Sunday between June 27 – September 13 throughout Uptown New Westminster) Bringing those good vibes for another year is New Westminster’s Uptown Live Summer Series! This annual summer celebration is always a blast with its genre-spanning mix of homegrown talent all across Uptown New West.



Coquitlam

Summer Concert Series (August 7 and September 4 at Town Centre Park) Expect two 45-minute sets, packed with family-friendly fun. With food trucks and performances, your summers just got a whole lot more exciting.



Port Coquitlam

Music in the Square (Select Sundays between July 5 and August 23 at Leigh Square) Grab your friends and get ready to enjoy shows from professional musicians playing jazz, pop, rock, blues, folk, world fusion, and contemporary genres.



Port Moody

Summer Sundays (Sundays from July 5 through August at Rocky Point Park) A Port Moody favourite, Summer Sundays feature a different band each Sunday at the beautiful Rocky Point Park. Exact end dates have yet to be confirmed but this year’s event will start on July 5.



Richmond

Concerts in the Plaza (June 10 – July 29 at Minoru Centre for Active Living Plaza) From rock to big band sounds, these concerts offer tunes and $2 ice cream.



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