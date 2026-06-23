6 Summer Night Markets To Check Out In Metro Vancouver

With summer right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to enjoy all the wonderful night markets in Metro Vancouver. The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats and good entertainment. This list will make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season.

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Summer Night Markets in Metro Vancouver 2026: Which Ones to Check Out

White Rock Night Market

Bringing together the community is the White Rock Night Market! This is a great place for all your waterfront lovers, as the market is situated near the White Rock Pier. It’s beautiful, filled with food trucks, and has plenty of entertainment. This year’s Artisan Market and Local Artist Walk will also be great for those of you who want to see all that the White Rock community has to offer. It’s also totally free to attend!

📅 Dates: May 1, June 5, July 17, August 7, and September 4, 2026.

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Night Market

Richmond Night Market

One of Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets, the Richmond Night Market is a must-go for anyone in the Richmond area. This place is always bustling with loads of amazing food– specifically Asian. From street food to bubble tea, this place is quintessential Richmond fare. There are also vendors selling a variety of products, as well as live performances. And this year’s market even has a zipline!

The market starts at 7:00pm until 12:00am on Fridays and Saturdays, with Sunday ending at 11:00pm. Tickets are $7, but you can get a Zoom Pass for $40, which gets you five admissions.

📅 Date: April 24 – September 20, 2026

📍 Location: 2431 Number 3 Rd, Richmond

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Richmond Night Market 2026

Shipyards Night Market

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is a free, annual market hosted from spring until early fall. It’s a fantastic location if you want to catch some of those beautiful waterfront sights while also having some great food. With live music and tons of vendors, you’ll have plenty to enjoy here.

📅 Date: May 15 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Night Market

Fridays on Front

New Westminster’s Fridays On Front is the place to get those electric New West vibes. This year’s free marketplace includes mouthwatering food trucks, live music, and activities that are great for the whole family. The vendors will have everything you’re looking for, especially if you love handmade treasures. There’s also a Family Zone that’s great for the little ones to have a blast, too.

📅 Date: July 10, 17, 24; August 7, 14, 21

📍 Location: Front Street Mews

🎟️ More Info: Fridays on Front

Vegan Night Market

Night markets are sometimes hard to eat at if you’ve got food restrictions, but this is one you won’t have to worry about if your diet is plant-based. The Vegan Night Market is Canada’s one and only plant-based night market, with over 30 plant-based businesses offering up their goods. It’s a great place to hang out in the warm summertime. They’ve also got live music, complimentary sunset yoga, and so much more.

Opening times are dependent on the market day– but it’s completely free to attend, hosted either at Locarno Beach and Trout Lake.

📅 Date: Various dates between June 25 – September 3, 2026

📍 Location: Locarno Beach and Trout Lake

🎟️ More Info: Vegan Night Market

Made in the 604 Pop-Up Markets

Happening at North Vancouver’s Pipe Shop, Made in the 604 regularly hosts fun summer night markets with tons of vendors that you can meet, chat with, and purchase from. Perfect for those of you who want to support B.C.-based small businesses, this is your chance to test out local products. And admission is entirely free!

📅 Date: Various dates between June 5 – September 11, 2026

📍 Location: Pipe Shop at the Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Made in the 604 Pop-Up Markets