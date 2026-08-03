53+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Week (August 4-9)

It’s the first week of August in Metro Vancouver! The sun is high in the sky and the city is absolutely packed with amazing events. Whether you’re looking for a party or a family-friendly festival, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED: 99+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This August

Family-Friendly Things to Do

Step Into The Solar System With Augmented Reality at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

Take one giant leap for mankind at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Augmented Reality Solar System Tour! This is an all-new augmented reality experience that takes visitors aged 5+ on a journey through the solar system. No screens necessary– it’s pure immersive discovery. Just walk along planets with your AR headset guide and witness the cosmos up close. The experience is included with your general admission, and is completely one-of-a-kind!

📅 Dates: Every weekend

📍 Location: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Augmented Reality Solar System Tour

Water Bike Spin Classes with Go Easy Water Bikes

With the warm weather finally here, what better way to embrace the summer season than by getting out on the water and experiencing the sunshine in an entirely new light? GoEasy’s Water Bikes is offering a chance for you to float along False Creek and English Bay with Canada’s very first water bike spin class! Packed with fun energy and a great way to get your blood pumping, this first-of-its-kind class is a must-do this summer.

These classes have certified instructors, lightweight equipment, and premium Schiller water bikes provided. They run several times a week at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 1:00pm, and can be booked on both GoEasy’s website or on ClassPass for those of you who already have a subscription. Your credits can also go toward this experience!

For a more relaxed ride, GoEasy also offers plenty of hourly rentals that make this the perfect outing this summer. Fantastic for friends, couples, and those looking for adventure, a ride along the water is the prime spot for chilling, chatting, and basking in the golden hour glow. It’s also super beginner-friendly– the water bikes’ stability means that you’ll stay dry the entire time.

Whether you’re looking to try out GoEasy’s new water bike spin classes or glide along the water during their signature sunset rides, they’ve got something for everybody.

📅 Date: Available all through summer

📍 Location: Vanier Park Boat Launch, Vancouver

🎟️ Book your ride or class: https://www.goeasyvancouver.com/book-now/

Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

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Stanley Park is getting a new temporary Mini Golf Experience this summer! Featuring 18-holes right in the heart of Stanley Park, the attraction invites folks of all ages to enjoy a day in the sun trying to get a hole-in-one.

📅 Date: Open Sunday to Wednesday: 10 am to 9 pm | Thursday to Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm

📍 Location: 690 Pipeline Road

🎟️ More Info: Stanley Park Mini Golf Experience

Vancouver Water Fight

It’s happening, it’s happening, it’s happening! Vancouver’s largest water fight! You’ll want to be there because you have never seen so many smiles in one place. The 15th Annual Vancouver Water Fight will truly be the biggest, most epic, and most fun event that has ever happened anywhere!

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Fox’s Den Spray Park

🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Water Fight

Oval Community Day

Returning for another exciting year is Oval Community Day on Sunday, August 9! Presented by Go Auto, Oval Community Day is an annual summer event where the Richmond community gathers at the iconic Richmond Olympic Oval to enjoy fun, free, and family-friendly festivities with a focus on sports and fitness.

📅 Date: August 9, 2026

📍 Location: Richmond Olympic Oval

🎟️ More Info: Richmond Oval Community Day

Ongoing Family-Friendly Fun

These are events that are happening all throughout summer with reoccurring dates, so you can hit them up multiple times to maximize the fun!

Summertime Markets to Shop At

Vegan Night Market

The Vegan Night Market is Canada’s one and only plant-based night market, with over 30 plant-based businesses offering up their goods. It’s a great place to hang out in the warm summertime. They’ve also got live music, complimentary sunset yoga, and so much more.

📅 Date: August 6; August 20

📍 Location: Locarno Beach

🎟️ More Info: Vegan Night Market

White Rock Night Market

It’s that time again: the White Rock Night Market is back for its third year and bringing the community together while serving up fantastic food and a variety of vendors. On select Fridays, once a month from May to September, Marine Drive will be coming alive with good vibes, good food, and good entertainment.

📅 Date: August 7, 2026

📍 Location: 14970 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC

🎟️ More Info: White Rock Night Market

More Recurring Markets

The Lower Mainland has so much to offer when it comes to good eats, good entertainment, and fun outdoor markets. Make sure you’re up to date on all the best ones this summer season, check out our full guide here.

Richmond Night Market in Richmond | Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Night Market 2026

Every Friday, Saturday & Sunday from April 24 – September 20 🎟️ : Richmond Night Market 2026 Junction Public Market at Granville Square in Vancouver | Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7

🎟️ More Info : Junction Public Market

Open Tuesdays through Sundays from April 30 – September 7 🎟️ : Junction Public Market Shipyards Night Market in North Vancouver | Every Friday from May 15 – September 11

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Ugly Potato Day

Ugly Potato Day is a massive community event that invites you to take home some taters that were rejected for being too big, too small, or just a little too strange-looking. Expect potatoes, produce, live music and more.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ More Info: Ugly Potato Day

Ongoing Food Events

The best part about being in Metro Vancouver is that there’s so much delicious food no matter where you look, and these ongoing food events are making sure that your every craving is satisfied.

Surf & Turf Sunday at The Blarney Stone| Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Free Outdoor Movies

Gather your blanket or lawn chair, grab some snacks, and get ready for a delightful evening filled with movie magic.

Summer is the best time for outdoor movie lovers! As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part: entry is completely free of charge! You can check out all the events here.

Free Outdoor Concerts

Free concerts are popping up everywhere throughout Metro Vancouver! No ticket is required for these shows. All you need to do is pull up and kick back as you listen to the sweet sounds. Check out our full list for all the free outdoor concerts happening this summer.

Summer Concert Series

Expect two 45-minute sets packed with family-friendly fun. With food trucks and performances, your summers just got a whole lot more exciting.

📅 Date: August 7, 2026 📍 Location: Town Centre Park 🎟️ More Info: Summer Concert Series Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival Set against the scenic backdrop of Deer Lake Park, Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival is a celebration of all things music, community, and culture. 📅 Dates: August 8, 2026 📍 Location: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn 🎟️ More Info: Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Repeating Concerts

These concerts are happening more than once this August! While there may be different artists on the stage, you’ll have multiple chances to check out these shows.

Arts, Music, and Plays

Metro Van’s arts scene always has something new for you to experience. These are a bunch of events that are happening all throughout the summer. Bard on the Beach | June 9 – September 19

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Bard on the Beach

| June 9 – September 19 🎟️ : Bard on the Beach Greg Girard at the Polygon Gallery | July 10 – October 25

🎟️ More Info : Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery

| July 10 – October 25 🎟️ : Greg Girard at The Polygon Gallery Theatre Under the Stars | July 3 – August 22

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Theatre Under the Stars 2026

| July 3 – August 22 🎟️ : Theatre Under the Stars 2026 The Play That Goes Wrong | June 18 – August 16

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Play That Goes Wrong Conventions + Shows to Hit Up Abbotsford International Airshow For those of you who love to watch airplanes zip by in the sky, this is your chance to get an up-close look at them and their pilots. This August is the Abbotsford Airshow, featuring plenty of aerial performances, aircraft displays, and tons of good eats and good vibes to go around. 📅 Date: August 7 – 9, 2026 📍 Location: Abbotsford International Airport 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Abbotsford International Airshow 2026

Parties + Festivals You Can Dance All Day At

KitsFest

Promoting active and healthy living, KitsFest is a huge celebration featuring sports tournaments, community fun, and lots of family-friendly entertainment.

📅 Date: August 6 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Kitsilano Beach

🎟️ More Info: KitsFest

Pleasant Day Festival

A feel-good, East Van block party with live music, local eats, public art, and interactive installations along Pleasant Street. Low-key and neighbourhood powered, this one’s for the Mount Pleasant locals.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Pleasant Day Festival

Thai Festival Vancouver

Thai Festival Vancouver is back for another amazing celebration, celebrating 65 years of Thailand-Canada diplomatic relations. This year’s festivities will take place from August 8-9, 2026 at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

📅 Date: August 8 – 9, 2026

📍 Location: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Thai Festival Vancouver 2026

Festivals Happening Again and Again

These festivals have repeat dates all throughout summer! Go to them once, go to them twice, or check them out a bunch of times!

Richmond Sunflower Festival | Opens August 2

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Richmond Sunflower Festival

| Opens August 2 🎟️ : Richmond Sunflower Festival Gastown Sunday Set | Every Sunday between July 5 – September 6

🎟️ More Info: Gastown Sunday Set

Sports Events You Can’t Miss

Get front-row seats to the best adrenaline-pumping games that Metro Vancouver has to offer!

lululemon SeaWheeze

The lululemon SeaWheeze is back for the first time in six years. Take part in a two-day celebration with a half-marathon, complete with a post-run party.

📅 Date: August 8, 2026

📍 Location: English Bay & Stanley Park

🎟️ More Info: lululemon SeaWheeze

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC

August 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Atlante F.C.

August 7: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Juárez

📍 Location: BC Place

🏈 BC Lions

August 8: BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

📍 Location: BC Place

⚽ Vancouver Rise FC

August 8: Vancouver Rise FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

📍 Location: Swangard Stadium

Concerts

Vancouver’s concert scene is packed. Prepare to sing along all night long with some of your favourite artists this month!

August 8, Orpheum Theatre

Bonus Nearby Events

Whistler Summer Concert Series

It’s not in Metro Vancouver, but if you’re in Whistler this summer, then you’ll be able to enjoy exciting summer evenings with a massive lineup of artists bringing live music to the stage. Whether you’re looking to chill out on a picnic blanket or dance the night away, each show offers something new for you to enjoy at this open-air amphitheatre setting. 📅 Date: July 1 – August 28, 2026 📍 Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza 🎟️ More Info: Whistler Summer Concert Series Summer at Cypress Mountain This year, Cypress is open 7 days a week for the summer season, with operations running daily from late June through Labour Day weekend. The mountain is very much open for business, and it’s serving up fresh air, ridiculous views, live music, patio hangs, and enough activities to make your group chat actually commit to plans for once. The best part is that Cypress still feels like a proper escape without turning the day into a full road trip. You can leave the city noise behind, get into the trees, do something fun, and still be back in time to pretend you’re going to meal prep. Whether you’re chasing the Eagle Coaster, looking for sunset views, grabbing a patio drink, throwing axes with your most competitive friend, or just needing a reset in the mountains, Cypress is making a strong case for being the place to be this summer. 📅 Dates: Open 7 days a week through Labour Day weekend 📍 Location: Cypress Mountain, 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: cypressmountain.com The Pipe Mountain Coaster Zip along the mountains with Revelstoke’s #1 summer attraction: their Pipe Mountain Coaster! This family-friendly ride will take you up to 42 km/hr through the Revelstoke’s verdant sights, up and down and through the trees on this thrilling coaster. 📅 Date: June 5 to June 19, 2026. June 20 to September 7, 2026. September 8 to September 27, 2026. 📍 Location: Revelstoke Mountain Resort 🎟️ More Info: The Pipe Mountain Coaster Booking Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo The Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo is all about community, fun, and a great couple of days. It’s the second oldest continuously-running fair in B.C., making it a must-visit every summer. 📅 Date: August 7 – 9, 2026 📍 Location: Chilliwack Heritage Park 🎟️ More Info: Chilliwack Fair and Rodeo

Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.