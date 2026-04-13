Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone.

Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

Make your reservation today at blarneystone.ca to lock in your table. You won’t want to miss the chance to take advantage of this amazing deal, delicious and easy on the wallet.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday