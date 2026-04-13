Food Experiences

Surf & Turf Sunday

Surf & Turf Sunday

Photo by: The Blarney Stone

EVENT INFO

Location

The Blarney Stone

The Blarney Stone - 216 Carrall Street

Start Date

April 19

End Date

November 29

Tickets

$24

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Sundays just got an upgrade at The Blarney Stone.

Join The Blarney Stone for Surf & Turf Sundays — a crave-worthy combo for $24 (before tax) available from 12pm-9pm every Sunday from April 19 to November 29. Think juicy, perfectly cooked steak paired with your seafood favourite, served up in the heart of Gastown. It’s the perfect way to wrap your weekend, or start your week.

Make your reservation today at blarneystone.ca to lock in your table. You won’t want to miss the chance to take advantage of this amazing deal, delicious and easy on the wallet.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 19 – November 29, 2026

📍 Location: The Blarney Stone

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

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